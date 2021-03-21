“Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions; He was crushed for our iniquities; upon Him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with His stripes we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:4-5)
The month of March is upon us and we find ourselves in the season of Lent. We have the chance to hear once again all that our Lord was willing to do on our behalf — as our substitute.
What would you think of a parent who explained his method of discipline this way: “When my children were younger, I kept a ruler around. When one of them misbehaved, out came the stick. I shared how their wrong hurt me and told them they deserved to be punished. And then I shared that since I loved them I was willing to take their punishment. Then I would hand the stick to the child, turn around, and they administered my spanking.”
Would you not think that parent had become unhinged?
It occurs to me that 2,000 years ago, this is what Jesus did for us. He took our chastisement when we misbehaved. Knowing we had to be punished and still loving us in a way that goes beyond all logic, Jesus became our substitute. We have experienced generosity many times before, but nothing to compare with what the Savior did. At Joseph’s borrowed and empty tomb — the spot which should have been our grave — Jesus shows how deeply His caring really is.
The story shared at the beginning of this devotion was not made up. Not so long ago, a man shared that is what he really did. I have to confess, I was then, and still remain, a bit afraid of that idea. I certainly don’t recommend it to others. But for this man’s family, the idea worked. The man’s daughter explained her reaction to what her dad had done: “I couldn’t stand it when Daddy would do this. But afterwards he would reach out his arms to hug me and let me know I was forgiven.”
This is the joy of Easter! Our Lord was willing to be true man, to be under the law just like you and me. But He was also true God. Our Savior was able to endure the temptations of this life and yet not give in. He was without sin, the perfect sacrifice for our sins. He was the perfect “substitute” for you and me.
We look forward to the warmth of spring and the new life that will come forward. May the green grass and blossoming flowers all be a reminder of the new life that we have in Jesus Christ. And may you have Easter joy every day as the Holy Spirit reminds you of what you have in Jesus.