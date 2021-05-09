“Jesus wept,” says John 11:35
I’ve been thinking about these words a lot lately. If Jesus is an all-knowing and all-powerful God, then what could possibly cause him to cry? Doesn’t it seem like he could just make himself feel better? But there it is, one of the shortest verses in the Bible.
Jesus wept.
This verse comes in the middle of a story between Jesus and three people he loved: Mary, Martha and Lazarus. The story can be found in John 11 of the Bible. Lazarus had become sick, and the two sisters sent word to Jesus so he could help, but he assured the women that Lazarus would not die.
A few days later, Lazarus did, in fact, die. When Jesus arrived in town, he had been in a tomb for four days, and Martha was beside herself, saying, “If you had been here, my brother would not have died!” But again Jesus assured her, “Your brother will rise again.”
So Martha and Jesus went to find Mary, who was also weeping at the loss of Lazarus. When she heard Jesus was near, she went to him and said, like Martha, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died.”
And then the story shows an interesting thing. Jesus, the God of the universe, saw them weeping, and he was deeply moved and troubled. And as they prepared to go to the tomb together, Jesus wept, too.
But why did he weep? The text really doesn’t say. But I would like to offer a suggestion that I find helpful in times of trouble.
Jesus demonstrates true compassion. Not only does he love Lazarus, but he loves Mary and Martha, too. So when they are hurting and grieving, Jesus hurts and grieves, too. And I find great comfort in this. In their moment of pain and grief, Jesus meets them where they are. He grieves with them. He is present with them. Sometimes the best thing to do is simply be with someone we love.
Sometimes we all feel like Mary and Martha did, frustrated with Jesus, saying, “If only he was here, things would be different. Then I wouldn’t have this pain.” But that’s not what happens in this story. Jesus doesn’t prevent the pain of Mary and Martha, or even Lazarus. But he does meet them in it. He goes to them in their time of trouble. He meets them there. And he weeps with them.
So whoever you are, and whatever you’re going through, Jesus is with you. He knows how you’re feeling. And if you will let him, he would love to meet you in that moment of trouble. He would love to comfort and embrace you in the midst of your struggle. I cannot promise a miracle, but I believe that if you will welcome Jesus by your side, he can bring you comfort and peace in the midst of it all.
Jesus is with you today.