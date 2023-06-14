Can you think of a song that has influenced your faith? My older son, Nelson recently moved to Ashville, N.C., which is the same city where singer/songwriter David Wilcox lives. Wilcox is a creative, prolific songwriter. Over the last few weeks, I sent Nelson three different songs of his which have influenced my faith. One is called “No Telling Where.” Those of you who have been snorkeling will appreciate the first verse:
It will change you like a lover when you dive below the reef
And see the phosphorescent colors shimmer way beyond belief
But when taken to the surface, all that color fades away
‘Cause when lifted out of water, living coral turns to grey
But down deep — it’s so bright — that the light won’t leave you
You’ve seen — this sight — and they can’t believe you
‘Cause your words — go dull — and they never could explain
There is just no telling where you’ve been
I didn’t know this about coral. Did you? When it’s taken out of water, the beautiful experience is gone. Words may fall very short in trying to recapture the wonder of an experience.
In fact, it may even be difficult for you believe it yourself. You have a profound experience. You are in awe. It changes you for a moment. Maybe your heartbeat increases or your breath changes.
At the end of the Gospel of Matthew something similar happens. The disciples have returned to Galilee and I bet their breath is taken away when they encounter the risen Christ. Their response strikes me as real. It says, “When they saw him, they worshiped him, but some doubted. (Mt 28:17).
Despite being right there, some of the disciples had their doubts.
Maybe it is a little like snorkeling. As soon as you try to grab hold of the power of the experience, as soon as you bring the coral to the surface, the life is gone and one might have trouble convincing others. Or even believing it oneself.
Before photos existed to prove the vibrancy of coral underwater, how could those who had not seen it firsthand, believe it? Even the divers themselves might wonder or doubt what they had just experienced.
Near the end of the song Wilcox sings,
Though my mind cannot explain it, my heart’s filled up to the sky
I know words could not contain it, but I’m fool enough to try
This is where Jesus leaves the disciples.
And it’s where Jesus leaves you and me.
Are we fool enough to try?
The very next verse Jesus promises his presence as we are sent into the world to make disciples, to teach, and to baptize. Of course, we will have doubts.
But Jesus doesn’t say I am with the ones with great faith till the end of the age.
Jesus says I will be with you (even and amidst any doubt) till the end of the age.