I love the summer months. We go to the pool, play at the parks, spend time at my parents’ cabin, go running on the trails, and generally enjoy the beauty of the great outdoors. After a long and cold winter, there is nothing like summer to lift the mood.
In addition to giving us great opportunities to enjoy the sunshine, summer also gives us opportunities to serve. Sometimes that occurs when churches take groups of people to faraway places to serve people in need, known as “mission trips.” Other times, we find ways of serving right here in town.
This summer, on Saturday, July 20, we will have an opportunity to serve right here in town, but in a fun, new kind of way.
From 5 to 7 p.m. at our local Hutchinson VFW Post 906, there will be a fundraiser called “Karaoke for the Food Shelf.” Enjoy an evening of singing to your favorite karaoke songs, or if you aren’t the singing type come to cheer on your friends who are.
At the end of the evening, you can vote for your favorite singer by giving a cash donation in their name. In the end, whichever singer raises the most money wins. All proceeds will go to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. In addition, July is the Summer Cash Campaign, which means that all donations made to the food shelf are eligible for additional grants.
In Matthew 25, Jesus gives us his command to feed the hungry. On July 20, we will have the opportunity to do just that by karaoking for the food shelf. So come to the local VFW from 5 to 7 p.m. and get your karaoke on!