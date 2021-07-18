“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God” (1 John 4:7, NASB).
While attending college in Lincoln, Nebraska, I worked as an assistant to a bilingual case worker at the Hispanic center. Within our office complex there was also an Asian center. One hot afternoon, I stopped at work to pick up a few things that my supervisor had asked me to take to a fair. As I was walking to the front door, an elderly Asian lady approached me and began to speak to me in her native tongue. Speaking back to her in English, I tried to tell her that I couldn’t understand her. Through hand gestures, she seemed to be asking me for a ride home.
I was not about to give a ride to someone who didn’t speak English or Spanish! So, I signaled for her to follow me into the building, and I took her to the Asian center. I explained to the receptionist what I thought was happening and asked her to take it from there. However, before I could escape, the receptionist said, “Excuse me, sir, she wants you to take her home.” I looked at her in disbelief, and said, “I know she does, that’s what I just told you. But I don’t speak her language! Can’t you take her or find someone to take her?” They exchanged a few more sentences that I didn’t understand, and then she said, “We could, but she doesn’t want us to. She wants you to take her!”
I didn’t know what else to say or do, so I signaled to the elderly woman to follow me. I helped her into my car, and said a silent prayer, “Lord, help me find her house, somehow!” Through hand gestures, slow driving, and more silent prayers, we eventually made it to her house. I walked her to the door, and she signaled for me to follow her in. Once inside, she headed to a makeshift kitchen from where she retrieved a gift: a can of Dr. Pepper.
As I drove away, I couldn’t help but feel that God was behind this whole situation. Perhaps, He was trying to tell me to slow down and start seeing His needy children all around me. After all, language is not a barrier where love and mercy abide.