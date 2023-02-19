Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

A few weeks ago, I went on a retreat up north. I had been to this particular retreat center plenty of times before, and I was looking forward to a time of quiet and solitude. When I arrived, the woman who runs the camp told me, “If you REALLY want to get away from it all, we have a rustic cabin about a half-a-mile hike south of here.”

For the first day, I ignored it. I had plenty of things that I needed to think about, and other things that I could read. The second day, it was much of the same, although my mind began to wander. Finally, on the third day, I thought it would be good to get outside awhile, so I decided to try to find this cabin.

The Rev. Mike Giesenhagen is pastor at Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church.

 