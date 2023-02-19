A few weeks ago, I went on a retreat up north. I had been to this particular retreat center plenty of times before, and I was looking forward to a time of quiet and solitude. When I arrived, the woman who runs the camp told me, “If you REALLY want to get away from it all, we have a rustic cabin about a half-a-mile hike south of here.”
For the first day, I ignored it. I had plenty of things that I needed to think about, and other things that I could read. The second day, it was much of the same, although my mind began to wander. Finally, on the third day, I thought it would be good to get outside awhile, so I decided to try to find this cabin.
So I suited up in my winter gear, looked at my paper map, and set off on the trail. As I began walking, I suddenly began to feel a lot smaller. The thoughts and distractions began to drift away. All that was on my mind was the hiking trail before me, the gently falling snow, and the crunching of my boots on the snow underfoot.
As I looked at the map, I noticed that the trail split, but they both went toward the cabin, so I took the path to the right. A short distance later, the snow was knee deep, so I had to turn back. On the other path, there was a big hill, so I began to walk up it. My snowpants were making it harder to climb the hill, but there on the side of the path was a large stick, thick enough to be sturdy, and long enough to use as a walking stick. It was like it was left here just for me.
As I approached my destination, I saw it in the distance, but the trail ended about a quarter mile short. It was down a large hill, and the snow as deep. Leaning on my stick, I trudged through the snow to my destination. And when I got there, it was worth it. What did I find? Almost nothing. There was a locked cabin with a bench on the front deck. There was a frozen pond, and the sound of the wind through the pines.
Suddenly, I had a better understanding of what it means when the Bible says, “Be still, and know that I am God.” As I returned to my cabin for the evening, I reflected on how God had provided for my needs along the way. He had given me written instructions that I should follow. He provided the walking stick when I was growing tired. And most importantly, when I made the time and space to pursue Him, He met me right where I was. On a bench in the middle of the woods.
When life gets crazy, learn to be still, for it allows us to hear God better.
The Rev. Mike Giesenhagen is pastor at Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church.