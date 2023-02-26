Praying hands and Bible
“Rend your hearts and not your garments.” Joel 2:13

Today, Feb. 22, is Ash Wednesday. Ashes were a symbol of mourning in the OT (Old Testament). You put them on yourself, heaped on your head like Job. You also wore sackcloth. Scratchy, itchy burlap. “Sackcloth and ashes.” Rend your hearts, not your garments. Torn garments were another sign of mourning.

The Rev. Kevin Oster is pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.