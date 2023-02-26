“Rend your hearts and not your garments.” Joel 2:13
Today, Feb. 22, is Ash Wednesday. Ashes were a symbol of mourning in the OT (Old Testament). You put them on yourself, heaped on your head like Job. You also wore sackcloth. Scratchy, itchy burlap. “Sackcloth and ashes.” Rend your hearts, not your garments. Torn garments were another sign of mourning.
But God desires neither torn clothing or mourning in the form of ashes. What God desires is crushed and broken hearts; Hearts that recognize there is nothing whatsoever in us that should obligate God to us. We have sinned against the God who made us. Empty, broken, crushed hearts are what the Lord seeks.
It all started when Adam sinned. He disobeyed the Word of God. He refused the gift of God in the tree of life, and so he forfeited his life. “Dust you are and to the dust you will return.” His food would be hard-earned bread. His life one of sorrow and sweat. His wife would suffer in childbirth. His marriage would be a struggle of who’s in charge. Tears and sweat until the man of dust returns to the dust.
Yet in the midst of it all, a Promise is given, “I will make enmity between you, the serpent, and the woman. Between your seed and her seed. You will wound him. You will crush his heel. And he will destroy you. He will crush your head.”
We cannot save ourselves. The disease of Sin runs too deep. Adam cannot cure himself. He is but dust. It takes a second Adam. Not from the dust, but from heaven. Born of a woman, born under the Law, yet above the Law and outside the Law. Sinless, unblemished Lamb of God. Where Adam sinned, Christ Jesus obeyed. Where Adam brought death, Christ Jesus brings life. Where Adam brought condemnation to all, Christ brings release to all. Where Adam brought death, Christ brings resurrection from the dead.
In Baptism, your sins, though scarlet, have been washed white as the snow. In Baptism, the soiled soot of Sin has been washed away in the cleansing flood of Jesus’ death.
This calls for repentance. Not one Wednesday out of the year, but every day the Lord gives you. Daily dying, daily rising. Adam must die, Christ must rise. Return to the Lord your God. He has come to you. He is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love. He will not pronounce a death sentence over your head, deserved though it would be. Jesus has taken upon Himself your death sentence. You have a life sentence pronounced over you. Forgiven, washed, justified, sanctified, holy. What Adam has done, Christ has undone and more.
Return to the Lord, your God. Return to the font of your Baptism, to the altar of His Body and Blood given and shed for you. Return with broken hearts. And He will raise and restore you, as He always does and always will, in Jesus.
Lent is a season of repentance. A great journey toward Easter, begun is sorrow over sin and ended in the joy of Jesus dying and rising for us. I invite you to join us in the journey to life.
— The Rev. Kevin Oster is pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.