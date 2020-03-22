Just last summer, several local churches conducted vacation Bible school for children. It was wonderful! The title was "Roar" and the message we taught our children: “When life is scary, God is good.” Again, “When life changes, God is good!”
A timely review, for to say this is an unusual time would be an understatement. Schools closing, grocery stores running out of essentials, people uncertain and fearful, even to the point of panic or hoarding. Not just locally, but globally. Events, gatherings, traveling canceled or postponed, ever-tightening social distancing guidelines, and churches moving to online live-streaming Sunday services.
The coronavirus sets us before some very real emotions and decisions. I have observed at least two mindsets: better safe than sorry, to cancel activities and distance as much as possible, and the other, aggravation by panic, resistance to the recommendations presented by the Centers for Disease Control.
For some reason this brings to mind a Bible story from 2 Kings 5:1-14, in which the king of Syria sent the commander of his army, Naaman, to Israel’s prophet to be healed from his leprosy, for he had heard that the God of Israel heals.
The king of Israel panicked in fear of the Syrian king as he read the letter. Yet the prophet Elisha told him to remain calm and send Naaman his way, saying “... let him come now to me, that he may know that there is a prophet in Israel,” i.e. that he may know that our God has the power to heal.
Naaman, commander of the Syrian army, arrived with his horses and chariots at the doorstep of Elisha. Then the story reads: “And Elisha sent a messenger to him, saying, 'Go and wash in the Jordan seven times, and your flesh shall be restored, and you shall be clean.'” 11 But Naaman was angry and went away, saying, “Behold, I thought that he would surely come out to me and stand and call upon the name of the Lord his God, and wave his hand over the place and cure the leper. 12 Are not Abana and Pharpar, the rivers of Damascus, better than all the waters of Israel? Could I not wash in them and be clean? So he turned and went away in a rage.”
Naaman was upset about two things, firstly, that the prophet didn’t even come out to meet him in person but only left instructions for him, and secondly, that the instructions seemed so minor. He was angry and felt mistreated, until, counseled by his servants, he complied. The result? He was healed! It is the long and humbling walk to the Jordan river that makes us doubt and fear that it may not work. God can use anything, even the minor and mediocre to heal.
God is greater than our circumstances, and He is always good. Press into Jesus, the Prince of Peace, especially in this season. I encourage you to dig into the Word of God, which so often reminds us not to worry about today, not to fear, but to be strong and courageous.
I believe that God is in control of our situation, and that the instructions given to us by our nation’s leaders, however they might sound to us, are meant for good. As we listen to our leadership, our trust is in God, our Lord and Savior, “for God gave us a spirit not of fear but power and love and self-control.” (2 Timothy 1:7)