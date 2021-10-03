At the end of the movie “Saving Private Ryan,” there is a powerful scene. Ryan stands at the gravestone of Captain Miller, a man who gave his life trying to save Pvt. Ryan during World War II. As Captain Miller died, he said to Ryan, “James, earn this. Earn it.” And those words must have haunted him for his entire life, because as Ryan’s wife approaches, he breaks down, pleading with his wife. “Am I a good man?” he asks. “Tell me I’m a good man!”
At its core, Ryan’s concern is something we can all relate to. He remembers Captain Miller’s words about earning the right to be saved during the war, but part of him feels like there is nothing he could do to earn it. There is no way that he can ever repay Captain Miller for his sacrifice. The only thing he can do is be thankful for it.
Sometimes, in the life of a Christian, we feel much the same way. We have been taught that Jesus died for us on the cross. He died to pay the penalty for our sins and so that we could receive eternal life. Just like Pvt. Ryan, the one we follow has given his life so that we might gain ours. And just like Ryan, many of us wonder if we can ever live up to the standard of earning the sacrifice he made. How can we ever repay our debt to Christ?
The short answer is that we cannot repay his sacrifice. If we ask ourselves whether we are “good enough” to redeem his sacrifice on the cross, the answer will invariably be no. It is impossible for us to measure up. But the good news of the Gospel is that we don’t need to repay our debt to God. It’s already been paid. Our debts are wiped clean by his blood.
In Ephesians 4, however, we do receive some instructions about how we can “live a life worthy of the calling you have received.” Here’s what Paul writes: “Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”
I love that these instructions include the phrase “make every effort,” because it reminds us that unity is not something that just happens. It’s something that needs to be fought for and worked on. This is true in our marriages, in our churches, and in our families. We need to seek out unity and peace with our brothers and sisters in Christ. And the focal point of our unity is Christ himself: the One who redeems us. For “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father, who is over all and through all and in all.”
May God bring us together humbly in his name!