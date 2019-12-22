Well, we are three days away from Christmas and I want to wish all of you a very merry and blessed Christmas. Now as I say this, I realize that life in our culture and on our planet seems to be very hard right now. There is political unrest, economic challenges, natural disasters, escalating violence, cultural wars and civil wars. We live in a time where we think it can’t get any crazier and, then a new day brings more craziness.
The Prophet Isaiah wrote, “The people who walk in darkness will see a great light; those who live in a dark land, the light will shine on them … For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; and the government will rest on His shoulders; and His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. There will be no end to the increase of His government or of peace, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and righteousness from then on and forevermore. The zeal of the Lord of hosts will accomplish this.”
It often feels like we live in a dark land, and yet as the Prophet said, “a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us,” and He “will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace.”
That child born to us was Jesus. Luke 2:10-11 says, “But the angel said to them, 'Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.'"
Jesus was born into this world for you and me to be our Savior.
Violence, politics and civil unrest do not have to be the last word in our culture and world today. In the face of darkness, we can practice living in hope, living in the joy and peace of Jesus. Titus 2:11-14 tells us, “For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all men, instructing us to deny ungodliness and worldly desires and to live sensibly, righteously and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Christ Jesus, who gave Himself for us to redeem us from every lawless deed, and to purify for Himself a people for His own possession, zealous for good deeds."
Christmas is a season to remember that Jesus came, entered our world and will be coming again as the Blessed hope.
Jesus is more powerful than any reality we are living in today. I pray you will practice the hope of Jesus in the face of darkness. May the hope and peace of Jesus be your source of joy this Christmas and always.