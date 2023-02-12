Isaiah 50: 6-7: “[6] I gave my back to those who strike, and my cheeks to those who pull out the beard; I hid not my face from disgrace and spitting. [7] But the Lord God helps me; therefore I have not been disgraced; therefore I have set my face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be put to shame.”
Do these words sounds familiar? Who do you think they are speaking about? All too often when we read the Bible we are looking for ourselves. We are looking for words that speak about us, and tell us how to have a great life, and how everything is going to go. When in reality we need to be reading the Bible knowing that they focus us on Jesus and the work He has done for us.
The above words from Isaiah 50, point us to Jesus and His suffering on our behalf. Those words point us to Good Friday, and Easter Sunday where Jesus died and rose for us to save us from sin and Hell.
The above words point us to our God who loves us so much that He sent His Son to die for us and forgive us. It also reminds us that God, who works to save us, also cares for us in this life too. We are to take all our troubles and joys to Him, knowing that He will hear us and care for us in the best ways.
As we read the Bible, we see Jesus throughout those Holy pages, caring for His people, living amongst them, forgiving them, feeding them, and helping them. We see Him with Abraham, Moses, David, Peter, Paul, and so many more. He is there to teach, strengthen, and to point us all to that most important action, His death and resurrection.
He calls us through the work of the Holy Spirit in those pages, to faith, to deepen and strengthen our faith in Him. He calls us to receive His Blessed gifts, to be baptized wherein we receive faith, forgiveness and the promise of eternal life. He calls us to regularly receive Holy Communion wherein we receive His precious Body and Blood to forgive and strengthen us. He calls us to prayer, to bring all things to our Heavenly Father.
All too often we look for ourselves in the Bible, when we need to be looking for Jesus, listening to Him, receiving Him and His love.
The Rev. David Markworth is pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Hutchinson.