Praying hands and Bible
Patrick Fore/unsplash.com

Isaiah 50: 6-7: “[6] I gave my back to those who strike, and my cheeks to those who pull out the beard; I hid not my face from disgrace and spitting. [7] But the Lord God helps me; therefore I have not been disgraced; therefore I have set my face like a flint, and I know that I shall not be put to shame.”

Do these words sounds familiar? Who do you think they are speaking about? All too often when we read the Bible we are looking for ourselves. We are looking for words that speak about us, and tell us how to have a great life, and how everything is going to go. When in reality we need to be reading the Bible knowing that they focus us on Jesus and the work He has done for us.

The Rev. David Markworth is pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Hutchinson.