My time at the seminary was coming to an end, and my eyes were set on returning to Minnesota, where the prospect of full-time pastoral ministry loomed ahead. But while I’d been longing for this moment since arriving in Michigan a few years earlier, now I was hesitant to leave, as I’d recently become engaged to a beautiful young lady.
It was the month of August, and our wedding date was set for the early part of November. Even the thought of those few months apart was hard to fathom, because of our mutual love. However, I needed to come and prepare a place for us. So, I left Michigan promising to return and take her as my wife. It was that promise that made the distance seem more bearable.
Something similar happened at the end of Jesus’ earthly ministry. He “knew that His hour had come that He should depart from this world to the Father ... .” (John 13:1). His was in an unprecedented predicament. Part of Him, no doubt, wanted to return to heaven and leave the blight of this sinful world, but part of Him, most likely, dreaded the thought of leaving His beloved disciples and best friends behind.
Yet Jesus seemed poised on preparing them for what was to come. He affectionally addressed them as infants, saying, “Little children, I shall be with you a little while longer ... .” (John 13:33). What tenderness is seen in the words of Jesus to His beloved friends. There’s no doubt that Jesus loved His own (see Rom. 5:8), yet His desire was that they’d also love each other. He added, “By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:35). Their mutual love would serve as their identifier.
Nevertheless, no departure is bearable in the long run, without the hope of a future reunion. So, Jesus appealed to their emotional well-being, saying, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me.” (John 14:1). While a time of distress awaited them, if they held fast to their faith in Jesus, they would endure.
Jesus proceeds to ease their fears by revealing His destination and purpose, saying, “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” (14:2). In the same way that I came to Minnesota to prepare a place for my soon-to-be bride, the Lord was returning to heaven to prepare a place for His beloved bride and their future marriage (See Rev. 19:7-9), and eagerly await the day.
Finally, Jesus lovingly promises to return, saying, “if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” (John 14:3). If we’re willing place our trust and love on other human beings, how much more should we trust Jesus, who’s never broken a promise? It’s Jesus’ love working in us, around us, and through us, that can sustain us as we faithfully endure, and envision our future together.
— The Rev. Abner Aguilar is pastor at the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church