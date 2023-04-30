Bible and cross

Bible and cross

 Getty Images

My time at the seminary was coming to an end, and my eyes were set on returning to Minnesota, where the prospect of full-time pastoral ministry loomed ahead. But while I’d been longing for this moment since arriving in Michigan a few years earlier, now I was hesitant to leave, as I’d recently become engaged to a beautiful young lady.

It was the month of August, and our wedding date was set for the early part of November. Even the thought of those few months apart was hard to fathom, because of our mutual love. However, I needed to come and prepare a place for us. So, I left Michigan promising to return and take her as my wife. It was that promise that made the distance seem more bearable.

The Rev. Abner Aguilar is pastor at the Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church