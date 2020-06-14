This past week we celebrated the outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon the disciples at Pentecost. It is not just a Christian celebration but a Jewish one as well. If you go back and read the Old Testament, you will discover that Pentecost was one of the Jewish feast days. However, they didn't call it Pentecost. That's the Greek name. The Jews called it the Feast of Harvest or the Feast of Weeks. It was the celebration of the beginning of the early weeks of harvest. In Palestine, there were two harvests each year. The early harvest came during the months of May and June; the final harvest came in the fall. Pentecost was the celebration of the beginning of the early wheat harvest, which meant that Pentecost always fell sometime during the middle of the month of May, or sometimes in early June. In short, Pentecost in the time of the apostles was a great and grand harvest celebration. The streets of Jerusalem were clogged with thousands of pilgrims who had come from every point of the compass to celebrate the goodness of God and the bringing in of the wheat harvest.
The celebration of Pentecost for Christians is the outpouring of the Holy Spirit and the beginning of the Church. In this celebration we pray: “Lord, send out your Spirit and renew the face of the earth.” It is a simple prayer; however, after these short five months of this year, we ought to be praying it over and over again. We have experienced in such a short time overwhelming issues and concerns: The pandemic of Covid 19, which has led to isolation, closure of schools, work places and other institution; death; economic devastation, loss of jobs and income; social issues of suicide, alcoholism, food shortages, racial inequalities, physical and emotional abuse, fear and anxiety; health care workers and other front line individuals who have been put at grave risk; and yes, good issues of family renewal, concern for neighbors, and unity of community.
We have also seen and experienced the death of a black man on the streets of Minneapolis, the cry for justice again from our disenfranchised communities, riots, troops in our streets, and civil disobedience.
It is well that we place trust in our leaders that long for the common good of all, to make our voices known in hope, to want financial security and prosperity for our land, to have family and community values that successfully nurture our children and young into meaningful life. As a society we have established many institutions that have sought to make this real: churches and houses of worship, government, business, technology, and many others. However, core values may have been sidestepped and led us into what might be termed simply “sin,” and we have forgotten our way, our Creator, Savior, and Sanctifier; and whom to who we shall answer one day. Trust in so many things that have been mentioned, believe in tomorrow, and make it a better day for all. Come back to your Judeo-Christian covenant with the Lord and cry out in this time of Pentecost: “Lord, send out your Spirit and renew the face of the earth.” We need our God in all areas of our life!