Matthew 6:6 says, “Whenever you pray, go into your room, shut the door and pray to God, who is in secret; and God, who sees in secret, will reward you.”
Earlier this month I was inspired by the wisdom of a Leadercast speaker, Rahaf Harfoush. When we’ve lost the inspiration and creativity to take us to the next step in a project or in our lives, she suggested we should find some time for silence and clear away the clutter that’s occupying our minds. In fact, she recommends scheduling 30 minutes of silence into each day.
We often think of prayer sort of as a wish list from us to God; requests for our needs and the needs of others. A more well-rounded approach to that wish list adds acknowledgements of our limitations and God’s greatness. There’s even a handy five-finger practice used by some to help remember what to include in our daily prayers: praise, thanksgiving, intercession, confession and petition.
If we’re always doing the talking, however, it’s awfully difficult to make room for the creative energy of Divine Spirit. If we never stop the rambling thoughts centered on our own limited view of what is needed in this world, how can we possibly find the path forward, which we cannot yet imagine, but which is obvious to the One who created the universe?
Many religions and philosophies from around the world encourage practices of meditation to quiet the mind. In the Christian tradition, some call it contemplative or centering prayer.
When I was first introduced to centering prayer, it was somewhat awkward. After all, the American work ethic does not exactly encourage just sitting and doing nothing. But I was amazed at how quickly my restlessness turned to tranquility; at how my frantic impulses to fix the world transformed into a willingness to let go of that which is only in the hands of the Holy One so that I could focus on my particular calling.
I’m so grateful for the reminder from Ms. Harfoush. It’s too easy to fall back into the trap of doing; busyness just because it’s what we’re supposed to do. It’s easy to let the mind swirl constantly, especially in this era of over-stimulation and excessive information.
So I offer an invitation as we move into summer. Find time for silence, listening for divine wisdom and the calling of your heart. If it’s uncomfortable, begin with a minute or two and gradually let your spirit grow into those longer periods of silence. Honor those wandering thoughts that threaten to disrupt, and focus on a simple word to call your mind back to a place of calm.
You never know, if enough of us would choose this deep listening and soul-tending, it could transform the world into a more peaceful and loving place. May it be so.