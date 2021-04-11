As the blades of grass burst forth from the dormant topsoil, and the robins once again begin their singing, I cannot help but smile. New life is bursting forth all around us.
The warm wind is blowing as fields and forests awaken anew, and insects and critters are stirring after a long winter's slumber. It’s a beautiful time of the year, watching as the world wakes anew.
And it’s a beautiful reminder for us too, that Easter is happening all around us.
Last Sunday we gathered to proclaim this Easter message. In trumpet sounds, and singing voices, we proclaimed aloud, “Christ is risen, He is Risen indeed, alleluia!” Joining our voices with those of the women who gathered at dawn that first Easter at the empty tomb, we proclaim alongside them the good news of the resurrection, that Christ has overcome death, that life and love are for all!
And this is the proclamation we are called to live out and share each and every day. For Easter is not just a single day of the year, rather, it’s a whole season. Spanning from Easter Sunday to Pentecost Sunday, we journey these 50 days dwelling in the mystery and gift of new life.
For 50 days, we journey in this season of proclaiming that God is at work among us, bringing forth new and abundant life for all creation. And indeed, as Christians, as we gather throughout the year, we do so each Sunday, gathering as Easter people, as people called to remember, celebrate, live out and share this beautiful reminder of what God has done and is doing in our midst. For death does not get to have the final word, but love and life win.
So, dear friends, as we journey in this season of spring, in this ongoing season of Easter, may we continue to join our voices with the women who first proclaimed the good news of Christ’s resurrection. May we offer prayers of gratitude for the new life springing up among us. May we give thanks for the ways God is faithfully at work within and around us. May we share in words and in deeds God’s steadfast and enduring love, which is for all. And together, may we boldly sing this good news of Easter, for God is here bringing forth new and abundant life for us and for all creation.
Christ is risen, He is risen indeed, alleluia!