Over the last year, never has it been more apparent that we need to follow and live in the Lord's ways. As followers of Christ, we are called to live by His standard, with the help of the Holy Spirit.
The question for the believer in Christ is, “Who is my enemy, and how am I to deal with them?” For the answer, we need to go to Matthew 5:43–48. The true enemy of God is the person or people that reject Christ as Lord. They are lost sheep. They need the Lord Jesus Christ.
Christ says: “You have heard it been said, 'You shall love your neighbor, and hate your enemy.'" That is the way of the world. Christ tells us that we are to act differently. He goes on to say what we are to do, and how we are to act as believers. 1. Love your enemies; 2. Bless them that curse you; 3. Do good to them that hate you; 4. Pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you.
Now let's pause here for a moment and define the word “love.” It is Godly love. Love in which the one who is doing the loving, loves by giving the one who is loved what they need, not necessarily what they want. This is “agape,” or Godly love. Every time we see the word love in the New Testament, this is the kind of love we need to be thinking about. Our prime example here is John 3:16 — "For God so loved."
So Christ is calling the believer to action. Once again note: 1. Love; 2. Bless; 3. Do good; 4. Pray. These are not easy things. The only way we can is through Christ, God and the power of the Holy Spirit.
These are all action words. As He continues, He tells us that as a child of the Lord (by His grace) this is how to act. This is totally different than what we are seeing today. Even amongst Christian circles.
Our focus needs to be on the one lost sheep, and not on the 99 that are already safe in the Lord's arms. We as believers need to look different than the world, not like it. Human nature would say let's get even, but Romans 12:17–21 tells us to let God deal with it, and defend us. “Don't be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
This the is how we as believers in Jesus Christ are to deal with enemies. It is truly the hardest thing we will ever do. Everything that is in us screams to get even. Christ tells us, “If you love me, you will keep my commands."
Go you therefore, in Christ!