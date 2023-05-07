Bible and cross

Bible and cross

 Getty Images

Have you noticed that in our world today there is a heightened amount of fear? Everywhere we look, people are fearful of their personal futures and also the future of the world. Gun violence, inflation and pollution top the headlines daily with talking heads stoking the flames of fear on every channel. While it is important that our society continue to have good conversations about keeping our children safe and our environment clean, it is also important that we as Christians proclaim the peace of Christ everywhere we go.

I am reminded of the very first Easter, where John’s Gospel tells us that the disciples were in hiding; locked up in fear of the religious leaders and I bet the Roman Soldiers as well. They, after all, were the ones that nailed Jesus to the cross for all to see and it was only a matter of time until those forces would turn their attention to those followers of Jesus. To do to them what they did to Christ. However, I wonder if, after hearing about the risen Jesus, the disciples were also afraid that Jesus would seek revenge on them. After all, they were the ones that turned their backs on him and fled during his execution. Think about it, every ghost story or horror movie has, revenge of the deceased, as its plot. I wonder if the disciples were fearful that Jesus was back to get them.

The Rev. Steve Olcott is pastor at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.