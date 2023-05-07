Have you noticed that in our world today there is a heightened amount of fear? Everywhere we look, people are fearful of their personal futures and also the future of the world. Gun violence, inflation and pollution top the headlines daily with talking heads stoking the flames of fear on every channel. While it is important that our society continue to have good conversations about keeping our children safe and our environment clean, it is also important that we as Christians proclaim the peace of Christ everywhere we go.
I am reminded of the very first Easter, where John’s Gospel tells us that the disciples were in hiding; locked up in fear of the religious leaders and I bet the Roman Soldiers as well. They, after all, were the ones that nailed Jesus to the cross for all to see and it was only a matter of time until those forces would turn their attention to those followers of Jesus. To do to them what they did to Christ. However, I wonder if, after hearing about the risen Jesus, the disciples were also afraid that Jesus would seek revenge on them. After all, they were the ones that turned their backs on him and fled during his execution. Think about it, every ghost story or horror movie has, revenge of the deceased, as its plot. I wonder if the disciples were fearful that Jesus was back to get them.
So, while the disciples were locked away in fear of everyone and everything, John, in chapter 20 has Jesus step through their locked doors and past all their fear to bring them “peace.” What a relief that must have been for each of them. In the midst of their confusion, pain, sadness and FEAR, Jesus steps back into their lives and instead of bringing condemnation for what they had done, instead of chastising them for abandoning him, he instead delivers peace to their hearts. I don’t know about you but I sure can use a little more peace in my life. And, more importantly, I know there are many others around me who need this peace. My hope today, as you read this, is that you can identify people around you who are consumed with fear; fear of the world around them, fear of their futures, fear of their standing before God. Christ steps into YOUR life today with real peace. Pray for opportunities to deliver his peace to those in your life. Pray for the courage to breath hope into people who are bound in fear. Psalm 46 tells us that “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth should change, though the mountains shake in the heart of the sea; though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble with its tumult.” My friends, we have the opportunity, the joy, the privilege, of sharing the peace of Christ with everyone we meet.
— The Rev. Steve Olcott is pastor at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.