We live in rapidly changing times. Gov. Walz has called for all schools, restaurants, beauty salons, fitness centers and bars to close. He has asked us to cancel all gatherings of 250 people or more. Above all else, he has urged us to stay home, only leaving for necessities.
The stock market has crashed. If they haven’t done so already, many people live in fear of losing their jobs. The question remains, where do we see God in such a rapid time of change?
And for me, actually, I see God in a lot of places. At first, I had a lot of fear. I still do. From how I would work while watching two children under the age of 6 to how I would exercise without my workout group to whether or not we would have enough toilet paper, I had numerous anxieties. And yet ...
For the first time since I came back from maternity leave, I can actually spend time with my children. Somehow, by the sheer grace of God, they have learned to play nicely together so that momma can still focus.
I have returned to running outdoors, and while I miss working out with other women at the local Sweat group, the fresh air of God’s beautiful creation fills my whole being with joy.
I have talked to my family almost every day through Google Hangouts and have seen friends I have not seen in a long time over Zoom. We are live streaming our services and creating videos that help us connect to our community. Every step of the way, God has provided and even made things beautiful.
I want to close with a story from the Bible about how even in the tough times, God not only provides, but also makes things beautiful. In the book of Genesis, we read the story of Joseph. It starts in Chapter 37 and goes all the way to Chapter 50.
In the story, we read about a young man named Joseph whose brothers become so jealous of him that, in a fit of anger, they sell him into slavery. Joseph winds up all the way in Egypt. Yet through a long course of events, Joseph works his way up the ranks and becomes one of the highest-ranking officials in the land. Then a famine hits, but Joseph — having been told by God beforehand about the upcoming time of starvation — has storehouses full of grain.
His brothers, now hungry, come to the land of Egypt, to Joseph himself, begging for food. When they finally realize that the divine has reunited them with their brother, whom they had sold, they cry tears of repentance and joy.
The story closes with Joseph saying to his brothers, “Even though you intended to do harm to me, God intended it for good, in order to preserve a numerous people, as he is doing today.” (Genesis 50:20)
May we be brave enough to see the good that God is doing through the coronavirus today.