“The Lord is near the brokenhearted; he delivers those who are discouraged.” (Psalm 34:18, NET)
The first message came Saturday morning, before we left for church. It was my sister, texting me from New Mexico, saying, “Mom fell. We’re in the ambulance heading to the hospital.” My response was short, “How? Keep me posted!” Her second text read, “Dad found her on the floor. She’s not responding ... .” At church, I sat in my office glued to my phone. Twenty-two minutes later, more dreadful news: “Mom had a stroke ... .”
An hour before I was scheduled to preach, another text: “She’s being airlifted to El Paso. She needs to be seen by a neurologist ... .” I sat in my office motionless. All I wanted to do was go home to my mom. The next morning found us at the airport, renting a car, courtesy of one of our members. My anxiety was at an all-time high and flying seemed out of the question! I told myself, “It’s only 21 hours from Minneapolis to El Paso! It’ll give you enough time to process this ... .” Sure, it gave me plenty of time to think, pray, and weep, but those 1,300 miles were grueling!
On the second day of my journey, my sister told me that while mom had been somewhat responsive the day of her stroke, by then she was no longer responding. I thought, “How will I know that she’s aware of my presence if she doesn’t open her eyes?” As I visualized the moment, I remember thinking, “Wouldn’t it be great if when I walked in and said, ‘Hey mom, I’m here!’ a tear would fall from her eye?” But soon my thoughts were on something else, and I forgot all about it.
At last, I arrived at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. It was 10:34 p.m. on Monday, April 11. After the usual protocol at the front desk, I was issued a visitor badge and was on my way to find her room. As I approached, a nurse waved me into a tiny room with a small desk and a huge window. It was there that I caught a glimpse of a woman that vaguely resembled my mom, lying motionless, gasping for air. My heart broke.
The nurse led me to her bedside and spoke first, “Mrs. Aguilar, there’s someone here to see you!” Mom remained motionless. I swallowed, and tried my best to sound cheerful, “Hi mom! I finally made it!” At the sound of my voice her head tilted slightly towards me, my eyes focused on her face, from where a single tear dropped out of the corner of her right eye. There, amid the pain, my heart was filled with joy and thankfulness to the Lord who’d read my thoughts and gave me the token I so desired! One single tear spoke volumes and reminded me that even in our pain, we can find reasons to be thankful.
— The Rev. Abner Aguilar is pastor at Hutchinson Hutchinson Seventh-day Adventist Church.