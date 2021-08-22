The Gospel John 6 is broken up into three segments, which build upon each other and conclude in the epic climax of Jesus’ teaching on the Eucharist. The opening of the chapter begins with the Feeding of the 5,000.
This miraculous event contains many significant elements. Like Moses before Him, Jesus provides food for the people of Israel. This is Jesus’ first miracle in John 6, and it will carry great significance going forward. The people who witnessed the multiplication of the bread and fish will follow Jesus to Capernaum and come face to face with one of Jesus’ hardest teachings.
This leads us to the next scene in John 6. John tells us that he and the other disciples were “about 3 or 4 miles” from the shore being buffeted by heavy winds when all of a sudden they saw Jesus walking towards them on the water. The disciples reeled back in fright, but Jesus said, “It is I; do not be afraid” (John 6:20).
Once again, Jesus imitates Moses by performing a miracle with water. Moses parted the Red Sea so that the people could cross over the dry land. In this scene we see Jesus’ complete and total control over nature. He defies the laws of nature, definitively manifesting His divine nature and power over the created world, which will serve as the means of understanding His teaching on the Eucharist.
Third, in the synagogue in Capernaum, Jesus addressed the crowds who had gathered to hear Him. Jesus quickly escalates the conversation by identifying Himself as the Messiah by saying that He has been given the Father’s seal and been sent by Him into the world.
Upon hearing this, the people ask for a sign to accompany such a bold claim. They say, “Then what sign do you do, that we may see, and believe you? Our fathers ate the manna in the wilderness; as it is written, ‘He gave them bread from heaven to eat’” (John 6:30-31). To which Jesus responds, “Truly, truly, I say to you, it was not Moses who gave you the bread from heaven; my Father gives you the true bread from Heaven. For the bread of God is that which comes down from heaven, and gives life to the world. … I am the Bread of life; he who comes to me shall not hunger and he who believes in me shall never thirst” (John 6:32-33, 35).
At this point the people begin to murmur amongst themselves. Jesus was saying some pretty radical things, but He didn’t stop there.
Jesus' teaching on the Eucharist was simply too hard for them to grasp. Even though they had seen Him multiply the loaves and the fish and feed the hungry crowd of 5,000 people.
Interestingly, the apostles do not abandon Jesus when He asks, “Do you also want to leave?” (John 6:67). Peter, proclaims, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life; and we have believed, and have come to know, that you are the Holy One of God” (John 6:67-69).