Have you ever told yourself or someone you know, “Well this is gonna take a miracle!”?
Here’s the good news, that’s exactly what Jesus wants to do for you. Everything that He does is supernatural, because He is a supernatural God. When Jesus came to the Earth it was a miracle (Luke 1:27-35). His resurrection was a miracle (Acts 1:3).
Jesus came to reveal the will of God the Father to and for us. The miracles and signs that Jesus performed in the Bible are still happening today, because Hebrews 13:8 tells us, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.”
How do I know this? I’ve seen them with my own eyes and experienced them through my own hands. Jesus wants you to see and experience His miraculous power so that you will believe and put your trust in Him.
“And the Lord said, Forasmuch as this people draw near Me with their mouth and honor Me with their lips but remove their hearts and minds far from Me, and their fear and reverence for Me are a commandment of men that is learned by repetition (without any thought as to the meaning), therefore, behold! I will again do marvelous things with this people, marvelous and astonishing things; and the wisdom of their wise men will perish, and the understanding of their discerning men will vanish or be hidden” (Isaiah 29:13-14).
“Does he who supplies the Spirit to you and works miracles among you do so by works of the law, or by hearing with faith?” (Galatians 3:5).
About two-and-a-half years ago a lady came to one of our services in Buffalo, New York, from an hour away with chronic pain in her feet. She had this for many years and had to wear special shoes because of the pain.
Toward the end of that service, the power of the Holy Spirit came in my feet and I said to the people what I was experiencing. When I had said that, she said to the Lord, “I need that in my feet.” The moment she said it, the miracle power of Jesus hit her feet like lightning and she was completely healed, no more pain.
Here at The River at MSP Church in Hutchinson, we have seen Jesus heal people of spinal injuries, a blocked ear, a frozen shoulder and many other things as well.
We also have seen people set free of depression and anxiety with the joy of the Lord. As Nehemiah 8:10 says, “You will show me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy, at Your right hand there are pleasures forevermore.”
