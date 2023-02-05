Praying hands and Bible
We live in a world today where hope can easily be lost. If one spends any amount of time staying up to date with current events — pandemics, bad economic news, political and social upheaval — it can be easy to believe that we live in a world where there is simply no hope. Then there can be devastating challenges that many face in life — perhaps the loss of a family member, financial difficulties, or health challenges. Add to this depression, despair, anxiety, fear and hopelessness can abound.

Today I have some great news to report to you! This great news is found in God’s Word. In Romans 5:5 it speaks of a HOPE that never brings disappointment, “such HOPE (in God’s promises) never disappoints because God’s love has been abundantly poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” God wants us to know how much He loves us. His love never stops. His love is unconditional. His love never waivers. His love never fails.

John Snyder is a lay minister at the River Church Hutchinson.