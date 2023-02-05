We live in a world today where hope can easily be lost. If one spends any amount of time staying up to date with current events — pandemics, bad economic news, political and social upheaval — it can be easy to believe that we live in a world where there is simply no hope. Then there can be devastating challenges that many face in life — perhaps the loss of a family member, financial difficulties, or health challenges. Add to this depression, despair, anxiety, fear and hopelessness can abound.
Today I have some great news to report to you! This great news is found in God’s Word. In Romans 5:5 it speaks of a HOPE that never brings disappointment, “such HOPE (in God’s promises) never disappoints because God’s love has been abundantly poured out within our hearts through the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” God wants us to know how much He loves us. His love never stops. His love is unconditional. His love never waivers. His love never fails.
In Romans 15:13 it says, “Now may the God of HOPE fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in HOPE by the power of the Holy Spirit.” God is the GOD OF HOPE. He wants us to have HOPE and not be burdened down by depression, anxiety, fear, and despair or anything else. Notice it says, “abound” in HOPE, by the power of the Holy Spirit. God will restore your HOPE, and He will do so by His power, the power of the Holy Spirit.
Jeremiah 29:11 is your hope-verse for today, “For I know the plans that I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a future and a HOPE. (NIV). God’s greatest plan for you, that will bring great HOPE to your life can only be realized in knowing the Lord Jesus Christ. His great and amazing plans will begin to unfold when the decision is made to accept the love that God has for us. When we do, HOPE will come! In Romans 5:6, (the verse right after Romans 5:5) it says, “While we were still helpless (powerless to provide for our salvation) at the right time Christ died (as a substitute) for the ungodly.” When we make the decision to accept His salvation, we open the door to the HOPE that will never disappoint! Romans 10:9-10 tells us exactly how we receive this great and total salvation, “If you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved; for with the heart man believes, resulting in righteousness, and with the mouth he confesses, resulting in salvation.” If you have never prayed this prayer, I encourage you to do so today, from your heart. You will soon discover a HOPE that never disappoints!
John Snyder is a lay minister at the River Church Hutchinson.