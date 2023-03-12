In the Great Commission of our Lord, Jesus finishes with the words “Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” Those are words of comfort and assurance to each of us who believes in Christ. No matter what trials or struggles we go through, we can know that He is with us. The beauty of this passage is that He tells us He is with us always, Not sometimes, not maybe, but always.
In the Joshua 1: 9 the Lord tells us to be Strong, Courageous, not to be afraid, and not to be dismayed. Why? He tells us He will be with them (and us) wherever we go. Those are again words of strength and encouragement, to us who live in a world gone astray. He is with us in whatever situation we are in. Truly.
In Isaiah 43:1–3, God was speaking to Jacob, but He is speaking to us also. He says, I created you, I formed you, So Fear Not. Then He continues, I have redeemed you (with the precious Blood of Jesus), I have Called You. That is awesome, but even more awesome, is that He has called you by Name, Your Name. Wow, Thank You Lord.
In the next verse He tells us that He is with us, and that we will not be harmed, Why? Because He is with us always. Then He tells us in verse 3 that He is their God, and not only that, but their Savior as well. Ours also. Amen?
In John 14, He tells us not to be troubled, that He is going to His Father to make a place for us, and that He will come back for us. He then tells them, and us, that he will send the Holy Ghost, who will Dwell in us Forever. He will not leave you comfortless. In fact, He tells us that He will give us Godly Peace. What is that? That is the Peace of the Lord that passes all understanding, in Philippians 4.
As we are walking through troubled and perilous times we need an anchor, to hold fast to. That anchor is Jesus Christ. Whatever you are walking through in your life today, He is there. Waiting for you to call out to Him.
In 1 Corinthians 10: 13, Paul tells us the whatever trial you are going through, someone else has already been there. God is faithful, He knows how much you can take.
He will give you a way out of it, so that you will not fall. Look to Christ. Amen?
Look at all His Promises in these passages. Be encouraged and strengthened. The Lord has said “Come to Me,” “I Love You,” “I will comfort you,” “I will give you My Peace.”
So in these troubled times, amid doubts and fears, Remember Christ’s words to us, “Lo, I am with you Always, even unto the end of the world.” Amen!
— The Rev. Mark McCalib is pastor at Harvest Mission Fellowship in Hutchinson.