Easter has finally arrived! God has rolled the stone away, the women have found the empty tomb, and Jesus has risen from the dead! Praise God!

And so, as we come into Easter, I want to encourage us all to celebrate. In our culture, we pour a lot of time and energy into Christmas festivities in December. Sometimes, we find every weekend of our December calendars filled with Christmas parties. And I love that! If anyone deserves a whole month of birthday celebrations, it’s Jesus! But sometimes, we tend not to put that same kind of energy into Easter. And yet, without Easter, we would have no Christmas. Jesus came in the manger precisely so that he could one day die on the cross and rise again. And he rose again precisely so that he could one day set us free.

The Rev. Sara Hein is co-pastor with her husband, Jim, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.