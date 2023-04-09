Easter has finally arrived! God has rolled the stone away, the women have found the empty tomb, and Jesus has risen from the dead! Praise God!
And so, as we come into Easter, I want to encourage us all to celebrate. In our culture, we pour a lot of time and energy into Christmas festivities in December. Sometimes, we find every weekend of our December calendars filled with Christmas parties. And I love that! If anyone deserves a whole month of birthday celebrations, it’s Jesus! But sometimes, we tend not to put that same kind of energy into Easter. And yet, without Easter, we would have no Christmas. Jesus came in the manger precisely so that he could one day die on the cross and rise again. And he rose again precisely so that he could one day set us free.
You see, a long time ago, God’s people, the Israelites, spent 400 years in slavery. Then, under God’s command, Moses went before Pharaoh, the King of Egypt, and pleaded. Along with his brother Aaron, he went before Pharaoh and said, “Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel: Let my people go, so that they may celebrate a festival to me in the wilderness.” (Exodus 5:1b). I have to admit, I used to think that Moses just used that line about going into the wilderness to worship their God as a cover for what they really wanted: freedom. And yet, in actuality, freedom means the freedom to worship. When we no longer have a false master ruling our lives, we can finally worship our real Master! In the same way, when Jesus rose from the dead on Easter morning, he freed us from the powers of the world that want to enslave us so that we, too, could worship our God. And for that reason, we should party!
So this Easter season, take time to celebrate. Celebrate with your friends, your family, and your church. Do Easter egg hunts, give gifts, and eat chocolate. And rejoice as together we say, the Lord is risen; he is risen indeed!
— The Rev. Sara Hein is co-pastor with her husband, Jim, at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson.