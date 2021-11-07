Faith Lutheran Church just finished celebrating its 150th anniversary. I hope you were able to read Kay Johnson’s wonderful article about it in the Leader a few weeks ago.
In preparing for the anniversary, I have been immersed in the history of the congregation. One impression that study made is how remarkable it is that Faith Lutheran managed to survive all those years.
It was founded by Danish immigrants, even though some 75% of Danes who came to America rejected all religious faith. The church’s early years were not very promising. It had no pastor of its own for more than 50 years and faced constant financial struggles. It is no small miracle that this church began, grew and is still thriving all these years later.
The same is true for the larger Christian Church. It began with a tiny group of common people. For 300 years, it was a persecuted minority in the Roman Empire. Then the situation completely flipped and the Church became the dominant influence in Europe, but that opened the door to corruption and false teaching.
Starting with the Enlightenment in the 18th century, Church teaching has come under attack as irrational superstition or stifling moralism. In America, the life and health of the Church has varied dramatically through the years. It is no small miracle that so many devout Christians and so many vibrant churches remain throughout the world today.
The remarkable survival of the Church despite so many challenges from without and problems within shows that nothing other than God’s power can explain its perseverance for so long in so many places. That is also what gives us hope for the continuation of the Church into the future. Faith Lutheran’s 150th anniversary was designed not only to look to the past with gratitude, but also to look ahead with hope to the next 150 years, knowing that God’s grace and providence alone can secure that future.
In recent years, gloomy predictions about the imminent demise of the Church have abounded. Those warnings are not baseless; Church participation and Christian influence have declined in the last generation. But, to paraphrase Mark Twain, reports of the Church’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Why? Because it is God’s Church, not ours. His grace will sustain it for as long as God chooses to work through it to redeem sinners and proclaim the hope of eternal life in Christ.
Viewed in worldly terms, it is a mystifying miracle that the Christian Church ever began, much less survived for this long. In light of God’s promise, however, the more mystifying miracle of the Church is how God has consistently called, gathered and saved sinners through it, continues to do so today, and will keep doing so until Christ appears again in glory. For that — most mystifyingly of all — makes the future of the Church the surest bet there is.