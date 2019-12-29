A very long time ago, before scribes wrote down the age-old stories of the people of long-lost civilizations, a Word was whispered into the ether in that realm beyond time and space, the realm of the Ancient of Days, the Lord God Himself. It was He who uttered the Word. And because the Lord God uttered that Word, it was sure and certain, like a woven rope tied securely in its place. This Word, uttered from the dawn of time, became part of the fabric of the very universe the Lord God created.
As time passed, years became centuries and centuries became millennia. Then something amazing, unusual and quite miraculous happened: People suddenly realized that the Word spoken by the Lord God came alive. This is not the kind of coming alive that happens in your mind when you read a good book and lose all track of time, so that you forget to eat and drink, or even neglect sleep. This Word came alive as a Son of Man and was named Jesus.
One eyewitness wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. … And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. … No one has seen God at any time. The only begotten Son, who is in the bosom of the Father, He has declared Him” (John 1:1-3, 14, 18).
Everything about the advent and life of this Incarnate Word seemed miraculous, from circumstances surrounding His birth, to His wonder-working itinerant ministry throughout the land, to His life-transforming teaching, to His determination to die as a blood sacrifice for the people of His world, to His resurrection from the dead, to His ascension to heaven, to His sending of His Holy Spirit. Everything about the appearance of the Incarnate Word made people acknowledge the prospect that God Himself had invaded His creation.
When willing human souls hear the whisper of the Word and respond with childlike faith to invite the Word to dwell within, those human souls suddenly realize they now have eyes to see and ears to hear. The existence of the realm of the Ancient of Days, the Lord God Almighty, is no longer an antiquated myth about which they have heard. Now these souls see and hear their Lord for “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory.” They also realize the prophecy uttered from the dawn of time is not fully accomplished.
The Lord Jesus still has another advent to the earth. The return of the Word draws close. Listen for it — for Him. Are you ready?