It is often stated that the first step is the hardest. Have you ever wondered why this is the case?
I suppose starting something new becomes easier over time, whether it’s driving a car, running a marathon or dealing with the challenges of overcoming addiction. However, in the Christian journey, I submit that this principle does not hold up.
Let me start by sharing with you that there are three steps for the Christian. I am sure someone could point out more, but for the sake of simplicity let’s stick with three steps. Here they are:
- First Step: Justification, what God did for you in the past
- Second Step: Sanctification, what God is doing in you and through you in the present
- Third Step: Glorification, what God will do because of you in the future
I also submit that the second step is the hardest step in the Christian journey.
Let’s do a little comparison/contrast. The first step requires faith (Mark 1:14, 15), and the second step requires yielding (Romans 6:13). The first removes the penalty of sin (Romans 5:9-11), and the second step resists the desire of sin (Romans 6). The first step is getting you out of the world, and the second step is getting the world out of you. The first step changes your destiny, and the second step changes your character.
The beautiful thing about the first step is that God declared Abraham righteous before he was circumcised. Which means that Christians are also declared righteous before they are baptized.
Call me crazy, but I believe that was the testimony of the thief on the cross. He too was declared righteous without baptism. Why is this so important? It reveals that no human can be saved by any action of their own. As was stated, the first step requires faith, the sincere belief that Jesus' death saves us. You cannot be more saved in the second than when you first believed.
The beautiful thing about the second step is that it is the evidence in the judgment that reveals you took the first step at all.
Circumcision was a cutting away of the flesh. Listen to what Jesus revealed to His disciples just before the cross: “Every branch in Me that does not bear fruit He takes away; and every branch that bears fruit He prunes, that it may bear more fruit."
Are there things that you need to let God cut away in your life so you can bear more fruit? Will you let Him? For the New Testament believer, baptism is a sign of death and newness of life. Paul writes that we are to “die daily.”
Will you die to self today and walk in newness? This is what makes the second step so hard. But praise God that the second step is so long! It’s the journey of a lifetime. And praise God that He is so long suffering!
Christ in you, the hope of glory.