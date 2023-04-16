Bible and cross

Bible and cross

 Getty Images

More than 25 years ago I experienced an unwanted miracle. It took place at a Christian camp in Wisconsin. Men were to enjoy organized competitions, good food, fishing and times of fellowship. The camp was on a good fishing lake, had an outdoor archery range, rifle range, and a skeet range. My role at the event was to participate in activities and speak four times (Friday, twice on Saturday, and on Sunday morning). My talks were to be outdoor-related from a biblical perspective. In return, our young family would stay free for the weekend.

There were about 30 men of various ages. The first two sessions went well. During lunch on Saturday a man in his 20s shared with me his future intentions of becoming a missionary. Another man sat down and explained a “dilemma” he had. He said, “Your session has been scheduled when the fish are biting. My dad is not a Christian. I got him to come to the camp for the great fishing.” The camp leader also informed me he was going “run to town” to buy more shotgun shells.

The Rev. Tom Rakow is pastor at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake.