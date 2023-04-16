More than 25 years ago I experienced an unwanted miracle. It took place at a Christian camp in Wisconsin. Men were to enjoy organized competitions, good food, fishing and times of fellowship. The camp was on a good fishing lake, had an outdoor archery range, rifle range, and a skeet range. My role at the event was to participate in activities and speak four times (Friday, twice on Saturday, and on Sunday morning). My talks were to be outdoor-related from a biblical perspective. In return, our young family would stay free for the weekend.
There were about 30 men of various ages. The first two sessions went well. During lunch on Saturday a man in his 20s shared with me his future intentions of becoming a missionary. Another man sat down and explained a “dilemma” he had. He said, “Your session has been scheduled when the fish are biting. My dad is not a Christian. I got him to come to the camp for the great fishing.” The camp leader also informed me he was going “run to town” to buy more shotgun shells.
The time came for my presentation — but no one showed up. Not one of those 30 or so men darkened the door. I sat at the corner of a knee-high, large square table. I just wanted to leave. It was embarrassing. But the Lord wanted me to be faithful (See 1 Corinthians 15:58).
At each of the three opposite corners of the table where I was sitting was an empty Styrofoam cup. I never heard an audible voice, but it was as if God were saying, “I am here!” The fact is, God is everywhere present. King David asked, “Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence?” (Psalm 139:7).
I stayed there an hour. As I stepped outside to leave, I met the missionary “want-to-be” returning with a fishing pole in one hand, and tackle box in the other. He said, “You caught me. How many showed up?”
Remembering the three white cups I responded, “Besides me, there were three.”
He exclaimed, “Only three?!”
To which I said, “Yes. The Father, The Son and the Holy Spirit.” He dropped his head in shame.
Later the leader who went for shells came to our room. He was angry at himself and disgusted at the 30 some men who went fishing.
The next morning these fellows filed into the session. Their heads were down and their tails between their legs. I did not need to say a word.
That is when I found out about an unwanted miracle. Despite a great lake, the best time of year, and best time of the day — no one caught fish!
Now I call that an “Unwanted Miracle.” I realize this was not the kind of miracle that these men wanted — but it was the type of miracle I really needed. It was a needed vindication. May God help us to always remain faithful.
— The Rev. Tom Rakow is pastor at Grace Bible Church in Silver Lake.