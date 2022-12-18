“Wine from water is not so small, but an even better magic trick is that anything is here at all. So the challenging thing becomes not to look for miracles, but finding where there isn’t one.” — Peter Mayer, Holy Now.

We often talk about miracles this time of year, but I often wonder who gets to decide when a regular, everyday occurrence crosses into the territory of miracle. I wonder how many things happen in our era which would have been called miraculous just a century ago.

— The Rev. Jill Warner is pastor at New