“Wine from water is not so small, but an even better magic trick is that anything is here at all. So the challenging thing becomes not to look for miracles, but finding where there isn’t one.” — Peter Mayer, Holy Now.
We often talk about miracles this time of year, but I often wonder who gets to decide when a regular, everyday occurrence crosses into the territory of miracle. I wonder how many things happen in our era which would have been called miraculous just a century ago.
Our December discussions at church have been about finding the sacred, finding holiness all around us. For much of my life, there has been a Christian practice of making a clear distinction between what can be called sacred and what is called secular. “Don’t confuse the two,” some tell me, “or you’ll be led astray.” “Be careful not to get too focused on the things of this world!” I’ve heard from others. But I’m not convinced that the Holy One makes such a clear distinction as we between that which is sacred and that which is secular.
The older I get, in fact, the more I realize that many of the clearly defined categories I have used to order my world were not of God at all. These are categories created by good minds and good people with the best intentions most of the time. They have, however, been created in order to bring sacredness down to our limited understandings of the universe. At some point, as we grow to a new level of understanding the time comes to question what we think we know.
Psalm 19 of the Tanakh, and of the Christian Old Testament, tell us that “The heavens recite the glory of God, and the sky tells of the work of God’s hands.”
That passage becomes more relevant, more inspiring, more glorious to me with each new image I see from the James Webb Telescope! Think of the sacred truths told by the heavens in our lifetimes that could not have been imagined even 50 years ago. Think of what we continue to learn from all of creation that brings us to a place of awe and wonder.
This is the season of miracles. My wish for you this season is that you will see the miraculous life that exists all around you. I wish for you the joy of all the sacred energy, all the hustle and bustle the season holds. I wish you the quiet peace of soft snowfalls and rooms lit only by candles or holiday trees. I wish for you the support of friends, of family, of kind neighbors on those days when it gets hard.
Finally, regardless of the name you use or the image that makes sense to you, may you open yourself to the vastness of this universe and the infinite presence or power that calls you into a place of awe and wonder.
