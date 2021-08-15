Genesis 12:1-3 says, “The Lord had said to Abram, ‘Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you. I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.’”
God made three promises to Abraham: land, descendants, and that he would be a blessing to all nations. When we think about it, the blessings of these promises extend far beyond Abraham’s earthly life. They stretch through time, from Abraham to our present and into eternity itself — the new heavens and the new earth.
The promise of land is interesting because at the death of Abraham, he owned nothing but a burial cave for Sarah and himself. Abraham’s descendants were given the land of Israel by God, but quickly entered into a cycle of falling away from God. He would take away their land, they would repent and return to God, and God in His mercy would restore their land to them.
The promise of descendants begins with the birth of a son — a son of promise. And from his son Jacob, the 12 sons would form the 12 tribes of Israel. Small numbers to “countless as the stars.” Though there were many Israelites, few were true believers and true children of Abraham.
Abraham often failed to be a blessing to the nations around him. Throughout its history, the people of Israel often followed the pagan nations around them and turned away from God, rather than leading these nations to God.
When we first look at God’s promises to Abraham, things do not seem to have worked out. God has more in mind for Abraham than we first realize. Israel thought it had received the “promised land,” but we know that is to come with the new heavens and new earth. His descendants will number the stars. In eternity they will be one nation filling the new earth and living in the presence of God for eternity. And the only lasting blessing that came to the nations through Abraham was the coming of his descendant Jesus Christ.
Through Holy Baptism, God makes His promises to us: our sins are forgiven, heaven is our new home and our hearts are renewed with the gift of His faith to trust in these promises. Our Lord and His promises will not change no matter what year it is!