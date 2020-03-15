Whenever I see a butterfly, it delights my soul. There is something about a butterfly flitting about in a gentle breeze that stirs within me a sense of wonder and amazement.
Butterflies go through several life stages, first as an egg, then a caterpillar. Next they become a pupa, protected in a chrysalis until their final transformation into that of a butterfly.
The miracle of their little lives happens in metamorphosis when they are a pupa. Safe in the silky cocoon, the caterpillar digests itself, essentially becoming caterpillar soup. This ooze reconfigures itself, realigns and regrows, formed into a new creation. This new life form, so completely different from its original state, is an amazing transformation, a tiny little miracle wrapped up in a chrysalis.
We are all on a journey through our own metamorphoses when we allow God to work in our lives.
In the past decade, I have come to understand the deep need and the great beauty that comes from the healing that God can provide when done in a community of love and grace. There is holiness in a community that can be broken together and that offers grace to one another. There is joy found in a community that trusts God can heal, that intercedes for one another in prayer. There is rest and renewal in being present with one another as you wait on the Lord.
When we realize that we are not living into the life we were created for, we begin to settle into our cocoons and allow the deep, hard work of transformation to begin. Our time of metamorphosis may take the rest of our days upon this earth. It is not easy work. It takes effort and energy to expose that which is wounded or flawed or broken with us. It takes leaning into the loving arms of the Father, as well as those around us, to succumb to the knitting together of the frayed edges of life. It takes a willing spirit to lay down our pride, to dissolve into a puddle of tears in front of others and allow the inner work to happen. It takes a community willing to hold you in love and prayer as God brings transformation.
Healing isn’t just for our own benefit. Relationships are made stronger. We become more gentle in the way we love and care for others. The way we interact with the world is different. We are less quick to judge, less likely to condemn. We offer more grace because of the grace and compassion that has been shown to us.
And when the time comes, it will be our Creator, not ourselves, who breaks open the cocoon. The One who knit us together in our mother’s womb will complete the work He began in us. We will be freed from the constraints of sin and brokenness, and we will be made new in Christ.
We will fly.