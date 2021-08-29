It’s not about “going” to church (building). It’s not about “doing” church. It’s not about “experiencing” church. These are all misconceptions about the “church.” It’s about “being” the Body of Christ, with Christ as the head of the body, according to Colossians 1:18.
When the word “church” appears in the New Testament, it generally means the “Ekklesia,” or a gathering of believers. In other words, the Body of Christ. So it’s not about Sundays or Wednesday nights and so on. It’s about Christ as the Head of the body of believers.
So then what should we look like as the Body of Christ?
Well to start with, we should not look like the world, in thought, word or deed. In 1 John 2:15-17, it tells us that, and more, in that if we love (worldly love) the ways of the world, the love (godly love) of the Father is not in us.
In John 14:15 the Lord tells us that if we love Him, we will keep His commandments, or teachings. This is made more clear in verses 21-24 of the same chapter.
The Great Commission to all believers in Matthew 28:19-20 tells us to “go ye therefore” to all nations. Or in today’s English, “everywhere, all the time.” So then another way we should look is that we are going to the lost souls. Christ did say let’s recruit people, nor did He say to bring them to a building. He went to them. That brings many of us out of our comfort zone.
The second half of that commission is to teach what He has taught us. So then we need to be in the Word regularly, and allow the Holy Spirit to instruct us, so we can share the Gospel with everyone. It is up to everyone who is a believer to share the gospel, not just pastors and leadership. This should be a priority for us. I can almost hear it: “I don’t have time.” Well, as I have shared with my children, “We make time for our priorities.”
Next, as we go out, we can treat others with kindness and the love of Christ. Too often we do a kindness without sharing the good news with them.
We need to heed the warning in Matthew 7:21-23. Our motive counts to the Lord.
Lastly, we need to live as the image of Christ, so that the world can see the light of Christ in us. Again, in Matthew 5:13-16, Christ tells us that we are the salt and light in a world of darkness.
My prayer is that you will take some time to think on these things and study His Word. The mission field is out there. We truly need to “go ye therefore,” stop going to church, and start to be the Body of Christ.