Someone said, “God gives birds their food, but he doesn’t throw it in their nests.” Work is necessary and good. In fact, any job can be transformed from “a necessary evil” to a job with significance. To do that, we need to get clarity on several questions.
First, who do I work for? Most workers have a boss or manager, but they probably wouldn’t say that they work for the boss. Most people work to advance their own careers and lifestyle. But there is another option.
The apostle Paul provides a new perspective on work relationships. He offers another option on “Who do I work for?” “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord” (Colossians 3:23). Transforming each workday begins with our relationship with the Lord Jesus. Paul writes that we are to work “with reverence for the Lord” (Colossians 3:22).
Those who know and love the Lord Jesus, live their lives out of reverence for Christ. This transforms our attitude and our effort. Even the most difficult aspects of our jobs can be transformed with our desire to serve Jesus well. We work for the Lord.
Second, how does working for Jesus transform how I do my job? Paul answers that we are not to work hard “only when (our boss) is watching, and to curry their favor” but to work with excellence “out of respect for the Lord.”
The result is that the person who trusts in the Lord Jesus is highly motivated to glorify him and this transforms how we work even when no one is watching us. Indeed, Christians can and should be among the best workers because Jesus draws out our very best attitude and effort.
Effective employees are highly motivated, efficient, and relationally healthy workers that aim to bless their company and the people around them. And they do it because of their desire to serve and please Jesus. Paul writes, “Whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him” (Colossians 3:17).
How will this biblical vision for work transform your job this week?
— The Rev. Rick Stapleton is senior pastor at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.