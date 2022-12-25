Praying hands and Bible

Christmas is my favorite time of the year. All the decorations, the music, and the fun times with friends and family. This year as I was decorating my house with Christmas lights it had me thinking about how much time I invest in making the outside of my house look nice and festive during the Christmas season. It also had me thinking of all the time it takes to get the house cleaned up for when guests come over.

But if I were to be hosting friends or family over at my house for the holidays, I would need to spend a couple days cleaning the house from top to bottom. As I was thinking about all this work that we do to make our houses look presentable during the holiday season it hit me. We spend so much time on the physical appearance of our houses or even the physical appearance of ourselves and not enough time on the internal areas.

The Rev. Tim Dezelske is children’s pastor at Riverside Church in Hutchinson.