What is the thing that usually keeps you from doing the good things your heart desires? That thing is usually fear.
“Fear and intimidation is a trap that holds you back. But when you place your confidence in the Lord, you will be seated in the high place.” (Proverbs 29:25 TPT)
You must rule over fear in every area of your life, or it will rule over you. Whenever I sense fear coming at me, I realize the devil is trying to get me to back off or go the wrong way! Don’t give in, it’s a trap to throw you off course.
Here’s the problem, fear is rooted in self-preservation. That’s what resulted when Adam and Eve sinned, and the enemy uses the weaknesses of our flesh against us. Secondly, understand that fear comes from a demonic spirit, according to 2 Timothy 1:7.
But when you make Jesus your Lord, you can take authority over it in the name of Jesus! “For this reason also, God highly exalted Him, and bestowed on Him the name which is above every name.” (Philippians 2:9)
Every fear has a name. Hypochondria is fear of sickness. Leukophobia is fear of the color white (who knew?). Thanatophobia is the fear of death. But no fear is more powerful than the name of Jesus!
Look at this: “We are human, but we don’t wage war as humans do. We use God’s mighty weapons, not worldly weapons, to knock down the strongholds of human reasoning and to destroy false arguments.” (2 Corinthians 10:3-4 NLT)
What is a stronghold? It is a way of thinking that has become a fortress in your mind, which can be good or bad.
Now, faith for anything can only be built on the Word of God. If there’s no faith built for a certain area in your life, there will be room for doubt and fear to take the place. Romans 10:17 says faith comes by hearing. What does God’s Word say about it, and what has He spoken to your heart?
Don’t let other people’s fears become yours. Choose faith instead of fear, because faith empowers you while fear paralyzes you. The Lord Jesus is with you powerfully. “Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.” (Romans 8:37 NKJV)
Remember, don’t allow negative strongholds of fear to be built up in your mind. “For He (God) Himself has said, I will not in any way fail you nor give you up nor leave you without support. (I will) not, (I will) not, (I will) not in any degree leave you helpless nor forsake nor let (you) down (relax My hold on you)! (Assuredly not!)” (Hebrews 13:5 AMPC)
Empower your faith as you continue to give God praise and glory for keeping you safe and strong. If you’re struggling with fear, we want to help. Visit us at The River at MSP Church, rivermsp.com.