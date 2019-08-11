A garlic festival in Gilroy, California; a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi; a Walmart in El Paso, Texas; a popular area in downtown Dayton, Ohio. People with guns open fire, many are dead, many are wounded; fathers’ and mothers’ and brothers’ and sisters’ lives changed forever.
We are in a dark season of fear and anger in the wake of all of this bloodshed. So many victims of what appears to be senseless evil. Our hearts break and we become angry and fearful. We are angry at politicians, angry at the NRA, angry at God. We are fearful so we hold our children tighter, lock our doors and avoid dark places. These are difficult times!
One of the most common refrains in the Bible is “Fear not.” Psalm 56:10-11 says, “In God, whose word I praise, in the Lord, whose word I praise, in God I have put my trust, I shall not be afraid. What can man do to me?”
Isaiah 41:10 says, “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not anxiously look about you, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, surely I will help you, surely I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”
Jesus said in John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful.” The Bible often points us toward ways to live in the midst of trials and storms in life.
I pray that in turbulent times we can welcome Jesus into the midst of all of this. We can tell Jesus our anger and our fear. We can grieve for those who are victims of these awful and violent events. We can be moved by the pain of the suffering. And we must not cease to grow weary in well-doing.
Do you think you can welcome Jesus into the midst of these storms? Sometimes the trials in life turn us inward and we want to bury our heads in the sand and isolate ourselves. Or the trials in life turn us outward as we lash out in anger at others and at God. My prayer is the storms of life turn us upward, toward Jesus, the One who is with us in the storms of life.
The Bible’s perspective is that God is Sovereign that He is in control over all of history and all the events of history. Isaiah 46:9-10 tell us, “Remember the former things long past, for I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is no one like Me, declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times things which have not been done, saying, ‘My purpose will be established, and I will accomplish all My good pleasure.’”
My prayer is that we would welcome the Sovereign God, Jesus, into our lives in the midst of the storms.