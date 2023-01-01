Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all! As we celebrate, we remember that words from the apostle John describe Jesus’ birth: “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us” (John 1:14). Jesus, the Son of God, became flesh and blood and moved into the neighborhood.
When new neighbors move in, we can get to know them; share a bonfire and a laugh; be there in grief; to enjoy friendship. When Jesus was born, he became human to come into a relationship with us.
But we don’t necessarily want that relationship. In our rebellion toward God, we strongly prefer to keep him irrelevant and peripheral — some invisible force out there. However, the witness of Scripture is that we desperately need that relationship. Here are three reasons why:
First, when Jesus was born, God shows us that he truly loves us. Sometimes, we have so much regret that we think that God would never love us. But that’s not true. “God so loved the world that he gave his only-begotten Son” (John 3:16). “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us” (1 John 3:16). Believe God loves you.
Second, when Jesus was born, he came to save us from our sins. “She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21). The Christmas story does create discomfort. But Jesus can save us from our prideful moments of rebellion and sin. “Christ suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God” (1 Peter 3:18)! Ask Jesus to forgive you of your sins.
Third, when Jesus was born, God gave us the greatest gift of all! To accept the offer of relationship with Jesus, we must receive the gift. No present left unopened is truly yours. “To all who did receive (Jesus), to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:12). Jesus is the greatest gift of all. Tell him that you receive him into your life as your Savior and Lord.
God became a child born in poverty and laid in the manger straw! How amazing!
Recently, a friend of mine shared that, as a 15 year old, he read through the gospels and saw the authentic faith of Jesus’ disciples and his unbelieving heart suddenly opened to Jesus. He simply told God that he wanted to accept Jesus.
Suddenly, his heart was warmed and filled, and he sensed the Holy Spirit moving into his soul. He shouted out to his group that he was with, “I just got saved!”
A relationship with Jesus begins in many ways, but essentially, we trust his love for us, his death on the cross for our sins, and receive his gift of becoming a child of God! Because the Son of God came near, we say, “Merry Christmas!”
—
The Rev. Rick Stapleton, pastor at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.