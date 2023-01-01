Praying hands and Bible

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all! As we celebrate, we remember that words from the apostle John describe Jesus’ birth: “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us” (John 1:14). Jesus, the Son of God, became flesh and blood and moved into the neighborhood.

When new neighbors move in, we can get to know them; share a bonfire and a laugh; be there in grief; to enjoy friendship. When Jesus was born, he became human to come into a relationship with us.

The Rev. Rick Stapleton, pastor at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.