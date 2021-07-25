Who Are You? Where do we find our identity? For many it seems as though our identity is wrapped up in whatever labels we claim as our own. Whether it is our sexuality, our gender, our political affiliation, even our memberships to organizations, they become the thing which define us, which gives our lives purpose and meaning, which determine so much of our lives.
It’s been the message so many of us have been told — that we need to find out who we are. Think of Disney movies where the main character finds their inner strength after discovering who they truly are, even singing about it while proclaiming into the night sky, “I am Moana!”
But as a Christian, what defines us is different. It isn’t something within us. It’s not our political beliefs and opinions. It’s not who we are according to the world, to a club, or to our friends and family.
No.
As Paul says in Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”
What defines us and what gives us identity is Jesus. And he does so in the most amazing way possible: he dies for us. It is through the cross and empty tomb that Christ defines who we are: forgiven and redeemed men and women, inheritors of eternal life and salvation, children of God through his death and resurrection. It is his love that defines who we are in the sight of God and in the world, the very love that took on flesh and gave itself for us so that all who believe would no longer perish but have eternal life (John 3:16).
And it is in that love that our identity is found. It’s not about finding ourselves, it’s not about labels, and it’s not about what caucus we attend. While those have their own importance and even merit, they do not make us who we are. Instead, Jesus makes us who we are by choosing to do another amazing thing: he chooses to live with and in us. That’s what Paul is saying when he makes the bold claim that it is no longer he who lives but Christ who lives in him. It means that his identity, all that he says and does, even his very life is what it is because of Jesus. It is Jesus who is at the center of what determines who he is and who we are, as well.
So instead of belting out the latest Disney song with your kids in the car (or by yourself), we can instead proclaim to all the world that we are children of God, chosen, forgiven and set free in Christ. We can say, “I am who You say I am.”