The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid! I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here. He has risen, just as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. Go quickly and tell his disciples, ‘He has risen from the dead! And look, he is going ahead of you to Galilee. There you will see him.’ See, I have told you!” (Matthew 28:5-7)
How do you get yourself going in the morning? Do you rely on a good strong cup of coffee or a nice breakfast? Do you like to start your morning with a brisk walk or some other exercise? Or, when the alarm goes off, do you hit the snooze alarm and go back to sleep?
The women who went to Jesus’ tomb on the first Easter morning got their hearts started in a way like no one ever had before. They began a solemn walk on the first day of the week to go to Jesus’ tomb to anoint his lifeless body with the perfumes and spices they had prepared on Good Friday. But when they arrived at the tomb there was no one guarding the entrance. The large stone that blocked the entrance was rolled away. When they peered inside the tomb, Jesus was gone. In his place was an angel with a message. There was no reason to look for Jesus in a tomb ever again. Jesus was alive again, just as he promised. The women were told to go back to Jerusalem to relay the message to Jesus’ disciples. This news was too good to keep to themselves. They hurried back to tell the disciples what they heard and saw.
Last Sunday we celebrated Easter. For Christians it wasn’t hard to feel the excitement of the day. We have the testimony of those who went to Jesus’ tomb recorded in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Jesus’ tomb is empty. All the best things we could ever hope for have come true. God has proven his love to us in ways no one else could. All who trust in Jesus as their Savior can be sure that their sins are forgiven. That means all of them. They no longer need to fear death. Heaven is their eternal home. With faith in Jesus as your Savior, you can be sure that nothing will separate you from God’s love. All this is yours because Christ is risen! He is risen indeed!
The women who went to the tomb early on Easter morning were filled with pure joy like nothing they had ever known before. This was good news they needed to share. How about you? Is the joy you felt last Sunday still going strong? Go back and read the good news of Jesus resurrection in the Holy Scriptures again. This saving message is for you. It is also yours to share. Who can you share the good news with today?
— The Rev. Greg Tobison is pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.