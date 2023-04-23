Bible and cross

Bible and cross

 Getty Images

The angel said to the women, “Do not be afraid! I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here. He has risen, just as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. Go quickly and tell his disciples, ‘He has risen from the dead! And look, he is going ahead of you to Galilee. There you will see him.’ See, I have told you!” (Matthew 28:5-7)

How do you get yourself going in the morning? Do you rely on a good strong cup of coffee or a nice breakfast? Do you like to start your morning with a brisk walk or some other exercise? Or, when the alarm goes off, do you hit the snooze alarm and go back to sleep?

The Rev. Greg Tobison is pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.