A few weeks ago, Rev. Dr. Frederick K.C. Price passed from this life at 89 years of age. In one of his many books, he wrote, “Churches are supposed to be the churches of God. … Maybe the problem with the Church is that it has never really found out how God thinks. What people have done is try to bring God down to their prejudiced level. But we have to bring the level of our ideas up to the level of God’s. And if our ideas don’t square with God, we are going to have to change them.”
I was raised in church. Because of the amount of time we spent in church, I can say that I thought I knew what God was all about. However, when I was 21 years of age — 41 years ago this April — God confronted me concerning my life, my attitudes and my sins. I could no longer hide behind the projected image of what I wanted everyone, including God, to think about who I was. I repented, God recreated me, and I started an entirely new life.
Jesus once told His disciples, “Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.” Apparently, Jesus communicated to His disciples that putting on a false face is something that doesn’t fool God and only deceives oneself. God wants the purity of truth in our interactions with Him and with one another.
When we are truthful with God and with ourselves, we see clearly that God’s plans for us are always better than our plans for ourselves. In Jeremiah 29:11, God told Jeremiah the Prophet when the people were about to be overrun by enemies, “'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." In addition, the New Testament Ephesians 3:20 tells us that “God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us."
God’s plan for you, me and every human is not simply to survive or to subsist. When we put full faith and trust in Jesus Christ, we find hope for a future that lasts, as the Bible says, into the ages of the ages. But that also makes an immense difference in our everyday lives starting right now.
With God I am better than I am all by myself. Knowing that, I can and will leave behind those ideas, thoughts and plans that only exist on an earthly, prejudiced level. By God’s power, I will rise up and be better. With God, I am better than myself.