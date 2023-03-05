I’m tired of being nice. Now I hope you don’t misunderstand. I long for more civility in our society. I never tire of kindness and compassion and love. No. What I’m tired of is false niceness. I’m tired of the smile we put on our faces that hides the truths we are afraid to speak aloud. I’m tired of pretending we live in a lovely little community with no problems. I’m tired of pretending that drug addiction and violence are big-city problems. I’m tired of pretending that our children aren’t being cyber-bullied by classmates. I’m tired of pretending that people are not receiving death threats from their neighbors. I’m tired of pretending that we do or that we should all think alike. And I’m really tired of smiling and nodding while someone boldly passes judgment on people they’ve never met and have no interest in understanding. Of course my first instinct is to pass judgment myself, but that isn’t getting us anywhere.
I’ve recently listened to the book “Awe” by Dacher Keltner. A most fascinating part for me was his discussion on the way humans are hard-wired to fit in. Studies have shown that even our biological functions will start to align when we are with a community for long periods of time. It is beyond conscious thought; beyond making a decision. We want to fit in and will at a subconscious level begin to change who we are to do so.
In the Christian church we have just begun the season of Lent. Lent has many meanings depending on one’s culture or denominational traditions. One focus centers around John the Baptist’s call to repent, to turn around, change our path. It’s a time for each of us individually to take notice of how we are living our own lives. It’s a time to reset; to look again toward how Jesus lived his life and commit to making the changes needed to be better disciples of the one we call “The Christ.”
Do you, like me, find yourself torn between false niceness and those undersurface feelings of frustration and anger that are just waiting to burst out at the worst moment? Are you wondering why it is so much easier to complain about others than to participate in solutions to the very real problems in our community? With whom are we trying to fit in? Is there an acceleration of tension, snarkiness, pettiness, judgment and violence that, without our own conscious thought has lured us in?
I invite you to ask yourself, “With whom do you want to fit in?” I will be trying to choose fitting in with the way of Jesus. I will be trying to choose honesty and compassion and kindness and love. I choose to work with others to find uplifting solutions to the problems that face us. I choose to surround myself with energies and attitudes that call me to be my best self. Peace to you this Lenten season.
— The Rev. Jill Warner is pastor at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson.