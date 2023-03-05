I’m tired of being nice. Now I hope you don’t misunderstand. I long for more civility in our society. I never tire of kindness and compassion and love. No. What I’m tired of is false niceness. I’m tired of the smile we put on our faces that hides the truths we are afraid to speak aloud. I’m tired of pretending we live in a lovely little community with no problems. I’m tired of pretending that drug addiction and violence are big-city problems. I’m tired of pretending that our children aren’t being cyber-bullied by classmates. I’m tired of pretending that people are not receiving death threats from their neighbors. I’m tired of pretending that we do or that we should all think alike. And I’m really tired of smiling and nodding while someone boldly passes judgment on people they’ve never met and have no interest in understanding. Of course my first instinct is to pass judgment myself, but that isn’t getting us anywhere.

I’ve recently listened to the book “Awe” by Dacher Keltner. A most fascinating part for me was his discussion on the way humans are hard-wired to fit in. Studies have shown that even our biological functions will start to align when we are with a community for long periods of time. It is beyond conscious thought; beyond making a decision. We want to fit in and will at a subconscious level begin to change who we are to do so.

— The Rev. Jill Warner is pastor at New Journey United Church of Christ in Hutchinson.