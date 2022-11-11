Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day.
Formerly known as Armistice Day, it was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on Nov. 11, 1918. In 1938, through an act of Congress, Nov. 11 was made a legal holiday.
In 1954, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word "Armistice" and inserting the word "Veterans.” On June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
It's important to note the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day because people confuse them. Veterans Day honors all veterans of all wars and Memorial Day is the time we honor those who died in service to their country.
THE BENEFITS OF MILITARY SERVICE
For young people, typically when you're a senior in high school, it's time to think about your future. Are you bound for college? Interested in learning a trade? Taking a year to work, save money and think about the years ahead?
You can hit all of these options by serving in the United States military. There are six branches of service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Space Force. Interestingly enough, the military isn't only for the young of age, it can also be a career-change option for older folks. The age range for military enlistment is 17 with parental consent to age 27 for Coast Guard, age 28 for the Marines, age 35 for the Army and age 39 for the Navy and Air Force. For the age range for Space Force, ask a recruiter for specifics.
The main differences are in age limits, test scores and fitness levels. That said, each branch has its own enlistment requirements, so if interested reach out for specifics including benefits such as enlistment bonuses, low or no-cost health care, better rates on home loans and retirement and pension plan options.
It's not only active-duty personnel who qualify for benefits. Following an honorable discharge from military service, a veteran is eligible for benefits, too. How do you find out what you are eligible for?
Reach out to McLeod County Veteran Services at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Ave. N., Glencoe. Due to the volume, appointments are highly recommended. To make an appointment with Jim Lauer, Veterans Service officer and director, or Cassandra Carrigan, Veteran Services officer, call 320-864-1268. Appointments are available at the McLeod County Government Center and the Environmental Services Building, 1065 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended hours available Thursdays until 7 p.m. by appointment only. The office is closed on federal holidays.
What is a Veteran Services officer, also known as a VSO?
A VSO is trained and accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs. This means they are fully trained to provide assistance to veterans, their dependents and survivors. VSOs can assist in applying for local, state and federal benefits, as well as provide information on available resources about the following: compensation and pension, health care, education and training, employment, burial and survivor, housing, transportation and military records. In the event a claim is denied, a VSO can help file an appeal of the decision. Note: There is no charge to work with a VSO. They are county employees and provide a service to residents.
How does it work?
A McLeod County veteran makes an appointment to meet with Lauer or Carrigan. A veteran is encouraged to bring his/her DD214 form, which is a document of the United States Department of Defense, issued upon a military service member's retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States. If the veteran doesn't have a DD214, the VSO can obtain a copy. It's an important document because the VSO uses it to determine a veteran's eligibility for benefits.
What benefits are available?
McLeod County benefits: The McLeod County Veterans Transportation program; McLeod County Veterans Association Assistance Fund and a Veterans Benefits self-help computer station.
Minnesota State benefits include: dental assistance, financial assistance, Gold Star families, homeless prevention and assistance; Minnesota Service CORE, optical assistance, special needs grant, women veterans program, surviving spouse and dependent education benefit, veteran education assistance and post-9/11 veterans service bonus, Minnesota Veterans homes, Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery and Bronze Star grave markers.
Federal benefits include: medical, disability, home loan guarantee, education, vocational rehabilitation and employment, life insurance and burial benefits.
McLeod County Veteran Services maintains a website at www.mcleodcountymn.gov/departments/veteran_services. The website is up to date and provides a myriad of information ranging from staff information and benefits to upcoming events, local veteran organizations, nonprofit organizations and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. Lauer also does a Veterans Spotlight Radio Program at airs 1 p.m. every third Thursday on KGLB 1310 AM and KGLB 96.1 FM. Recordings of the radio program are available on the website.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 320-864-1268. For best assistance, appointments are highly recommended