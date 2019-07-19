Area residents came out early Friday afternoon for the annual Crazy Day's Picnic in the Park hosted by the Hutchinson Downtown Association.
The event officially started at 11 a.m. with volunteers handing out hot dogs and pop to picnicgoers. Some team members of the Hutchinson High School Tigers football team were there to assist. Josie Sanken provided live musical entertainment.
Unfortunately, the company supplying the bounce house for young children canceled early in the morning due to concerns of high heat, but a few Tigers football players were able to keep the kids busy by throwing a football around.
The picnic ran until 1 p.m. and was at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Check out the photo gallery at https://tinyurl.com/yy8ybw5v