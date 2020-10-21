EDITOR’S NOTE: Congressman Collin Peterson is being challenged by former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach for the U.S. House Seventh District seat. The Minnesota Newspaper Association sent questionnaires to the two candidates, and their responses appear on this page.
Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Congress? Why are you running for office?
My top priority is to improve the economy of western Minnesota. It was improving because of Republican policies like the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, a commitment to energy independence, and cutting burdensome regulations. On the other hand, the Democrats are promoting a $4 trillion tax increase and economy-crushing policies like the Green New Deal, which even calls for the end of the internal combustion engine.
I am running for Congress because I believe we need to stand up for our western Minnesota values and way of life. I want to make sure we have strong rural communities where we can raise our families, and our children and grandchildren can stay and thrive.
Economy: How do you grade the federal government’s response to the pandemic? Are additional measures necessary to spur the economy? If so, what?
I think President Trump acted swiftly to shut down international travel and make sure emergency supplies were available where states had problems. The economic measures have helped to stabilize and start to revive the economy. Some states including Minnesota need to move to reopen as quickly as possible. Many of the shutdown policies are enacted at the state and local levels.
The House Democrats led by Nancy Pelosi passed a liberal wish list bill called the HEROES act that was a non-starter for honest negotiations with the Senate and the President. It was partisan legislation that was filled with things like a halt to deportations of illegal immigrants and giving them stimulus checks, a release of prisoners, money for Planned Parenthood, handouts to arts and humanities, and even environmental justice grants.
Instead we need a bill that supports those harmed by the shutdowns, gets people back to work, and addresses major problems, like the shutdowns and slowdowns of meat packing plants.
Police reform: Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and has prompted calls for legislative action at all levels of government. What actions do you support at the federal level?
Law enforcement agencies should always be evaluating how they manage and train their officers and deputies. But any reform should be done by working with law enforcement not against it.
These pushes to defund, dismantle, or abolish the police are extremely dangerous and counter productive. Law enforcement needs and deserves our support, not the attacks they are currently enduring.
Foreign affairs: How do you grade President Trump’s foreign policy record? Which of his initiatives do you support, and which do you oppose? Be specific.
President Trump has pursued a peace through strength model that is working and that I support. He has strengthened our defenses and created an increase in stability around the globe. We exited the failed Iran deal that gave U.S. taxpayer dollars to the regime in Iran under the Obama administration. The rapid defeat of the Islamic State / ISIS terrorist organization was a great accomplishment. The new progress on Middle East peace with Israel and the United Arab Emirates is very positive. The new peace deal negotiated between Serbia and Kosovo in the Balkans is also a big victory for administration.
President Trump is taking a strong stand against China. The Communist government of China has proved time and again to not be an honest actor. They acted very irresponsibly with the Coronavirus outbreak, which did great damage to lives and economies around the world. They have been cheating in trade and intellectual property for decades. They have been committing atrocities in Xinjiang against the Uighur people. They have been ruthlessly suppressing the democratic rights of the people of Hong Kong and increasingly threatening their neighbors like India and Taiwan.
Health care: Do you support the expansion of Association Health Plans?
Yes, the progress already made with associated health plans has been a positive development. Anything we can do to encourage health insurance coverage at more affordable prices is something to support.
Education: COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the demands for and delivery of education. What role should the federal government play in ensuring that U.S. graduates can compete in the global economy?
Starting with K-12, we should do more to encourage STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) subjects. We should make sure that students understand the full range of options available to them in high school as they prepare for life after graduation. I believe we can do a great deal to strengthen and support our trade and community colleges. We should encourage the private sector to get even more involved with the development of programs to prepare and equip our next generation for the workplace. I am passionate about having high quality schools in rural Minnesota so people who grow up here can continue to live here and don’t have to leave for an education.
Energy: Is the United States doing enough to reduce carbon emissions? What can the federal government do to promote homegrown energy?
The United States continues to reduce our carbon emissions. We are finally energy independent again for the first time in 50 years. This is a positive development that should be supported. We can do that by continuing responsible extraction and transportation of energy resources. Efforts to enact things like the Green New Deal that call for an end to the combustion engine will crush our economy, lead to blackouts, and wipe out the ethanol industry, which hurts our farmers. I will strongly oppose these efforts.
Transportation: What role should the federal government play in funding state and local transportation infrastructure? Be specific.
Recent legislation has directed more federal transportation dollars as block grants to state and local agencies to make the decisions. I believe that decisions are generally best made locally when it comes to infrastructure. When there is federal decision making, we should ensure there is a competitive process or a critical access component, and that consideration is given to not only passenger travel, but commercial transportation also. I will always fight for western Minnesota when it comes to infrastructure needs.
Immigration: Immigration reform continues to languish at the federal level. What should be the principles of any legislation?
First and foremost, border security and law enforcement must be top of the list. We should always make sure the needs of the United States citizens are put first.
Foreign trade: Do you support the president’s actions on international trade? Long term, will they help or hurt the U.S. economy?
The USMCA trade agreement was a major success and accomplishment for President Trump. Taking on China is never going to be easy, but I think it is necessary. We have to make sure that the American farmer is protected from attacks by China in disputes. We have to make sure to maximize trade with ally nations that share our concerns about China, like Japan, Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
Other issues: Are there other issues you want to address?
I think it is important to always be standing up for the unborn. I am endorsed by every major prolife group and have a lifetime 100% pro-life rating. I always fought for life in the Minnesota Senate and will always fight for life in the United States Congress.
Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
Michelle Fischbach is the Trump and Republican endorsed congressional candidate in western Minnesota’s 7th District. She is a trailblazer and proven conservative leader. She served as the 49th Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, ascending to that position following the resignation of her predecessor. She was the first woman in Minnesota history to serve as President of the Minnesota Senate – initially from 2011-12, then again from 2017-18. She also served as Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee. She holds a B.A. from St. Cloud State University and a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law. She and her husband, Scott, live in the Paynesville area and have two grown children and five grandchildren.