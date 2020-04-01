Retiring McLeod County detective Sgt. Rich Gronlund has seen a lot of change over the past 28 years. He’s worked for three sheriffs, witnessed law enforcement become increasingly specialized, and appreciated the benefits of major shifts in technology.
“It’s been incredible,” he said recently after his last day on the job. “I’ve had some great mentors overs the years. When I started I was a patrol officer.”
Gronlund came to McLeod County after graduating from Normandale Community College in Bloomington with a law enforcement degree and completing his skills training in the early 1990s. He had grown up in the Twin Cities.
“Back then it was a little different,” he said. “There were a lot more people looking for law enforcement jobs, so you applied to a bigger area. Back then, it was nothing to have hundreds of people apply to a department. Now days, you’re lucky if it’s 20, 30, 40.”
After being offered a job Gronlund moved to the area and never left. He was on patrol work for 2 1/2 years, until October 1994, and was then promoted to investigations as a detective. He did that until 1999 when he was promoted to sergeant, and he has held that position until retirement.
Over the years he has worked for sheriffs Duane Kopesky, Wayne Vinkemeier and Scott Rehmann. He’s also had numerous mentors who taught him one of the most important skills for law enforcement is treating people with respect.
“You learn to talk to people and not go off and show a use of force,” Gronlund said. “That was something that was pushed on me.”
One case that sticks out to Gronlund involved alleged sexual abuse of a child. At the time, the child was not ready to talk about the incident, but years later she called back to the sheriff’s office. The statute of limitations had passed, however.
“With sexual abuse, it’s not uncommon at all that it takes a long time before victims are able to talk about it,” Gronlund said. “She thanked me and talked about how she was treated and believed (by me). Often times victims don’t feel believed because a lot of times, back then, it was, ‘Take care of the family. You don’t tell people.’”
He said he was happy to learn his approach to the case had been of some help.
“It makes you feel like what you do is right and people do appreciate it,” Gronlund said.
As a detective sergeant, Gronlund signed criminal complaints, oversaw the investigative unit, conducted investigations and made reports. He also investigated complaints against officers and filled in where needed on patrol shifts.
“In my 28 years, 25 have been involved in conducting child protection investigations or supervising them,” he said. “That was probably the biggest.”
All officers receive ongoing education to stay updated on the best practices and current techniques and tools, but over time Gronlund saw training become more and more specialized along with the advancement of technology. Digital devices are everywhere and in everyone’s hands these days, and may contain evidence. Crimes are also carried out digitally as the internet has become a major facet of daily life.
When Gronlund started, there was much less technology in the hands of officers. There were no cell phones, no video cameras on squad cars and no computers inside of them.
“Back in the day when I started, if dispatch had information they didn’t want to put over the radar we’d have to go to a local police department in the county or back to the office,” he said. “Now they send a message right to your squad computer and you have it instantly.”
The biggest change was to the 911 system.
“When I started, a 911 call would come into dispatch and it would show up as a Silver Lake line, a Winsted line, that kind of thing,” Gronlund said. “They would have to call the phone company and they would send a worker out to their work space area and physically look up what line it was that made the call. So often times dispatch would say they have a 911 call on a Silver Lake line. Whoever was working would go up to the Silver Lake area and wait to get the address. Now it’s instant, which is incredible, especially in medical situations.”
Over the years, cases involving violent crime scenes or abuse have stuck with Gronlund, but he said that for the most part the job has been positive.
“The one thing about McLeod County is the violent crime isn’t real prevalent,” he said. “Overall, it’s a pretty safe county.”