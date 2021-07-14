If you're looking for a stage production that pits women against men in the oldest game in the world — love — look no further than William Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew."
The FungusAmongus theater troupe of Dassel-Cokato is performing the comedy as Shakespeare in the Park with 10 local performances including two in Hutchinson and one in Litchfield.
According to director David Metcalf, it's a physical, fast-moving comedy with a plethora of Shakespearean trash-talking and shrew-carrying. Also, plenty of random running, shoe-hurling and table-tipping that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
"The Taming of the Shrew" is the story of Lucentio, who loves Bianca but cannot court her until her shrewish older sister Katherina marries. The eccentric Petruccio marries the reluctant Katherina and uses a number of tactics to render her an obedient wife. Lucentio marries Bianca and it's a contest to the end to see who is the most obedient wife.
This is the second production the Dassel-Cokato community theater troupe has taken on the road. The first was Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in 2019. This year's schedule features the following venues:
- 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Peterson Park, Cokato
- 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22: Bethlehem United Church of Christ, Maple Lake
- 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 23: Crow River Winery, Hutchinson
- 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25: Jomas Hill Vineyard and Winery, Darwin
- 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27: Dassel History Center, Dassel
- 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Masonic/West River Park, Hutchinson
- 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4: Mill Reserve Park, Winsted
- 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Memorial Park, Howard Lake
- 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: Bandshell at Sturges Park, Buffalo
- 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14: indoors at the Litchfield Opera House, Litchfield
Admission is free but donations are welcome. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy Shakespeare in the Park. For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org or the FungusAmongus Facebook page.