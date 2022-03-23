Shannon Visser is this month’s McLeod County 4-H volunteer of the month.
Visser joined 4-H in middle school in Benton County and continued until she graduated from the program. She and her husband, Barry, moved to McLeod County in 2003 and volunteered as the dairy judging coaches until their children were toddlers. After a few years away from 4-H, Shannon got involved with Acoma Acorns 4-H Club as a parent and has been an adult leader since 2016.
She’s been involved as a dairy judging coach, club leader for a current DHS Innovations Grant project, cafe committee member, county adult Federation representative for her club, McLeod County Fair 4-H livestock auction committee chair, and the Acoma Acorns 4-H Club adult leader.
“Our youth are so creative and self-motivated. There are so many areas of interest that 4-H’ers can be involved in and 4-H is a great place to foster those interests,” Visser said.
Her favorite 4-H activity is demonstrations. She loves watching the youth develop and grow in their confidence of presenting information to the club and improving on their speaking and communication skills. She also enjoys learning about the kids’ projects and what they are involved in.
“Volunteering teaches me that our youth have a generous heart and have a yearning to learn and grow at every opportunity given to them,” she said. “It is very rewarding watching and helping youth achieve their goals.”
While not volunteering with 4-H, Visser has three teenage daughters that keep her busy with their other activities. She serves as a confirmation teacher and volunteers with various church activities. She also works part time at an accounting firm.
To learn more about 4-H, call Darcy Cole, 4-H Extension educator, at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.