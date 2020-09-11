Do you have an interest in gardening? If so, you may want to look into the Extension Master Gardener program.
In 2019, 2,408 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered across the state of Minnesota, contributing over 140,000 volunteer hours and reached over 195,000 Minnesota residents. These volunteers are extremely dedicated and put in time and effort toward continuing education.
The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with a core course that can be taken online or in person. It takes approximately 50 hours to complete and costs $320. Financial assistance is available on a case-by-case basis.
Extension Master Gardeners work to give back to their communities each year. As a first-year Extension Master Gardener you will put in 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that the required amount is just 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed this number because they are excited and passionate about the program. Your local program coordinator and fellow volunteers will help you discover volunteer opportunities in your county. These opportunities may be tailored to your specific areas of interest.
If you are interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener or learning more about the program, contact your local program coordinator. The applications are now available at z.umn.edu/mg2021app. All applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 1. For more information, call Karen Johnson at 320-484-4303 or email ande9495@umn.edu.