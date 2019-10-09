The deadline for the Leader’s Holiday Extra! section, which includes the A&E Holiday Calendar, is Friday, Oct. 25.
This special section is distributed with holiday advertising inserts on Wednesday, Nov. 27 — just in time to check out all the deals before Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping.
If you have a special holiday event to share, the Leader wants to hear from you.
Events must happen between Friday, Nov. 29, and Sunday, Jan. 5. Submit the following information: name of event, date and time, location, a brief description, admission charge, and contact person’s name and phone number.
For more information or to submit information, call Kay Johnson, staff writer, at 320-753-3641, or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.