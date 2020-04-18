The McLeod County and Meeker County museums hold historical treasures dating back to the earliest days of the counties, even earlier in some cases. Many of those items were collected and added to the museums years — decades even — after the events for which they became important symbols.
Brian Haines, executive director of the McLeod County Historical Museum, and Bayley Schluter, executive director of the Meeker County Museum, think that collecting history in the moment — such as the coronavirus pandemic — might create an even more extensive catalog of history. So, they are both soliciting donations of historical items from the pandemic.
“I actually just finished a ‘Living History’ link on our webpage,” Haines said. “The link offers a place for people to share their thoughts about COVID-19. I’m urging users to record how the pandemic has impacted their lives, and how they think it will impact our future. The responses will be recorded and collected in an album that will be available in our research library for future generations to learn from. People can follow this link at mcleodhistory.org/living-history/. From there they can use the link to record their thoughts. In addition, people can use the link to upload photos of themselves if they choose to do so.”
Like Haines, many museums are trying to collect this history as it’s happening, Schluter said. “Some (museums) have already started. Some are still brainstorming how to do it. Collecting it as it happens is a unique opportunity.”
Schluter’s plan is that Meeker County residents would submit their pieces of history to the Leader’s sister newspaper, the Litchfield Independent Review, with the possibility for publication there before being sent on to the museum for cataloging.
But what kinds of things are the museums interested in? What exactly would make a historical artifact?
Schluter encourages people to not overthink it.
“The sky’s the limit,” she said. “Photos of a ‘CLOSED’ sign in the window of a business, empty streets, empty schools. If you keep a journal, or even if you don’t, just writing about how you’re feeling, what you’re doing now versus what you were doing a few months ago.
“I’m not looking for anything in particular. Just the theme, I guess, of coronavirus 2020.”
It is those kinds of things that can be found at both museums today. Old newspaper accounts or writings about the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918-1920 are cataloged, as well as “big weather” events.
Perhaps most noteworthy among those weather events was the Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940, an unexpected early November blizzard that killed 49 people in Minnesota.
“With those events we have photographs, usually from newspapers (of) people in the homes, or plows in the ditch, or large mounds of snow on sidewalks,” Schluter said. “But those personal stories usually come months or years later. What I’d love to see, what I’m hoping, is we can coax those stories from people as they’re happening.
“It would be interesting to see, how do people write when they’re in the middle of this experience, versus how they write after this major experience.”
Many people have probably thought by now what a strange time we are living in. In that context, even accounts of everyday life can become historic.
“This is happening to everybody,” Schluter said. “It’s not often that you know that you’re living in this massive moment in history. This is something that we’ll get asked about from the next generation. You know, ‘You were quarantined in your homes for a month. What was that like?’
“We’re living in this moment in history, and I’d much rather this not be happening,” she said. “But it’s kind of exciting in a way, that we can document history.”